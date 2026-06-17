Bangalore Weather Today June 17 2026: Rain Likely For Next 4 Days; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Karnataka Districts, Check 7-Day Forecast

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Bangalore in the next four days as the monsoon activity is gradually increasing in parts of Karnataka. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has noted that the amount of rain received in the state has not been sufficient so far this season but several districts are expected to get more rains in the next few days. Yellow alerts have been issued for districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Mysuru, Kodagu and Hassan where there is a possibility of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. The Bangalore weather pattern this week will be mostly cloudy with some intermittent showers expected during the evening hours, which will offer some relief from the warm daytime weather.

Bangalore Weather Today June 17 2026: Check Current Temperature

The current temperature of Bangalore is 25°C. The highest temperature predicted is 30°C and lowest is 22°C. The Karnataka State had been recording a heavy deficiency in rains during the monsoon period in the past few days, as per data recorded from June 1 to June 15. This period has seen 21% less rainfall than usual, with 41% less than usual in the coastal region. The Malnad region, which gets a lot of rain in the monsoon season, has also experienced a 36% deficit. The precipitation observed to date for June has been below average in both coastal and hill areas, as has been observed by meteorologists. However, as the weather patterns change, scattered rainfall will be experienced across a few districts but there is no current indication of widespread heavy rain for most parts of the state.

Bangalore Weather Today June 17 2026: Rain Likely For Next 4 Days

The IMD has predicted isolated rain and thunderstorm in Karnataka in next few days. Moderate rains are likely over coastal districts and some areas of south interior Karnataka with brief spells of heavier rain with gusty winds. The city of Bangalore along with its surrounding areas shall witness cloudy skies with precipitation mostly during night and evening hours. Officials have also advised that several districts are still under alert due to the possibility of the intensity of rainfall being different in various parts of the district depending on the weather event.

Bangalore Weather Today June 17 2026: Check 7-Day Forecast

Date Day Max Temp Min Temp Weather Condition June 17 Wednesday 28°C 21°C Cloudy with light to moderate evening rain June 18 Thursday 27°C 21°C Overcast skies, scattered showers June 19 Friday 28°C 21°C Light rain and thunderstorms possible June 20 Saturday 29°C 22°C Partly cloudy with evening showers June 21 Sunday 29°C 22°C Cloudy, moderate rain likely June 22 Monday 28°C 21°C Intermittent rain, humid conditions June 23 Tuesday 28°C 21°C Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

For the future, there is a possibility of light to moderate rains for the next seven days in Bangalore and the days are likely to be overcast. Weather conditions should be fairly comfortable with a higher than average humidity level, as it’s still cloudy. Residents are encouraged to be prepared for the weather and listen closely to weather alerts especially for districts at yellow alert. The monsoon has been deficient so far this season across Karnataka while the next cycle of rain could help bridge the deficit and help bring some moisture to several areas which have received less than normal precipitation during the first half of June.

Also Read: Kerala Weather Today June 17 2026: Monsoon Weakens; IMD Yellow Alert Remains In Force For Pathanamthitta And Idukki, Check 7-Day Forecast