LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7 g7 summit G7 Summit France bengaluru IND vs AFG Andhra Home Minister emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan AI acquisition ugc net Android 17 18k gold price g7
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Bangalore Weather Today June 18 2026: Rain Clouds Hover Over City, Temperature Remains Stable; Check 7-Day Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today June 18 2026: Rain Clouds Hover Over City, Temperature Remains Stable; Check 7-Day Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today June 18 2026: Bangalore will see an overcast, humid day with intermittent drizzle on June 18, 2026, while temperatures stay stable around 22–29°C. Rain clouds will dominate the sky, with heavier drizzle likely in the afternoon.

Bangalore Weather Today (AI Generated Image)
Bangalore Weather Today (AI Generated Image)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 06:25 IST

Bangalore Weather Today June 18 2026: Bangalore is set to experience a generally overcast and humid day on Thursday, June 18, 2026, with rain-bearing clouds hovering over the city throughout the day. The most recent forecast calls for scattered showers, but no heavy rain. Although it will be a relatively stable temperature, high humidity will make it feel warm due to the sticky feel in the morning. The general situation for the city is expected to be a normal monsoon season with cloudy skies, humid weather and intermittent light rain.

Bangalore Weather Today June 18 2026: Check Current Temperature 

The current temperature of Bangalore is 22°C. The highest temperature predicted is 29°C and lowest 22°C. It is cool and cloudy from the start of the day with temperatures around 22°C in the early morning. Light rain is likely in the pre-dawn hours and will persist in a widespread manner during the morning. Light drizzle may occur in isolated places by 8 AM and increase in amount. As the day wears on, it will be a different scenario as the temperatures will start to soar to a high of 29°C and the humidity will rise heavily. The likelihood of rain increases in the early afternoon window, with heavy drizzle expected between 1pm and 3pm, which will result in short, dry and noticeable showers in certain areas of the city.

Bangalore Weather Today June 18 2026: When Will It Rain?

The weather is forecast to be unsettled (not severe) throughout the afternoon and evening. There will be mainly cloudy skies with occasional showers and drizzle late in the day, making surfaces wet and slightly hazy during the rush hours. The humidity will not be alleviated by light winds between 7 and 11 km/h. Cloud and moisture will make for a stable but muggy period with no significant temperature changes expected. Rainstorm delays can be inevitable as the driving is very difficult and can be difficult even if you are driving in low-lying and heavily trafficked areas.

You Might Be Interested In

Bangalore Weather Today June 18 2026: Check 7-Day Forecast

In the coming days Bangalore will continue to experience monsoon and it will be cloudy, rainy and humid weather. No extreme weather warnings have been issued yet but there will be a few days of drizzle. Citizens should be prepared to wear umbrellas or raincoats especially in the morning and afternoon rush hour. In a humid climate we should wear light and breathable clothes and drink lots of water, especially in the humid area. Generally speaking, the weather pattern appears to be a continuation of the monsoon for the week which means it should remain cool, cloudy and damp.

Also Read: TMC Crisis Latest Update: Abhishek Banerjee Gets Lok Sabha Invite As Speaker Weighs Rebel MPs’ Merger

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bangalore Weather Today June 18 2026: Rain Clouds Hover Over City, Temperature Remains Stable; Check 7-Day Forecast
Tags: Bangalore Rain NewsBangalore Rain TodayBangalore weatherBangalore weather todayBangalore Weather Today June 18Bangalore weather update

RELATED News

Dr. Jyotsna Singh: Advancing Neuroscience, Healthcare Innovation, and Women-Led Scientific Leadership

IITM Pravartak Announces Batch 03 of Applied Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning Programme to Build Enterprise-Ready AI Talent

Bliss IVF Highlights Fertility Success Through Twin Birth in Advanced Endometriosis Case

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India launches Zagnelis® Protect – world class, patented steel for next generation automotive manufacturing, supporting

‘Cyber Criminals Are Parasites’: CJI Surya Kant Slams Online Fraudsters

LATEST NEWS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane Stars In England’s Second-Half Onslaught to Sink Croatia in Group L Opener

Massive Fire in Boyle Heights | Watch

Trump Claims US-Iran Deal Will Be Signed Within Next 48 Hours

Why iPhone Prices Could Rise As Apple Plans Price Hike Amid Memory Chip Shortage

USA Miami Weather Forecast Today (June 17, 2026)

Did Ukraine Attack School Bus Carrying Children? Russia Says Strike Killed One And Injured Several

Trump Says ‘Nobody Did That On Purpose’: Did US Deliberately Target Iran Girls’ School?

Portugal vs DR Congo Highlights: DR Congo Hold Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal To Historic 1-1 Draw In Houston — FIFA World Cup 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy At G7

What Is Pavel Durov’s Net Worth? How Much Could He Lose Amid India’s Telegram Ban?

Bangalore Weather Today June 18 2026: Rain Clouds Hover Over City, Temperature Remains Stable; Check 7-Day Forecast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bangalore Weather Today June 18 2026: Rain Clouds Hover Over City, Temperature Remains Stable; Check 7-Day Forecast

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bangalore Weather Today June 18 2026: Rain Clouds Hover Over City, Temperature Remains Stable; Check 7-Day Forecast
Bangalore Weather Today June 18 2026: Rain Clouds Hover Over City, Temperature Remains Stable; Check 7-Day Forecast
Bangalore Weather Today June 18 2026: Rain Clouds Hover Over City, Temperature Remains Stable; Check 7-Day Forecast
Bangalore Weather Today June 18 2026: Rain Clouds Hover Over City, Temperature Remains Stable; Check 7-Day Forecast

QUICK LINKS