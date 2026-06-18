Bangalore Weather Today June 18 2026: Rain Clouds Hover Over City, Temperature Remains Stable; Check 7-Day Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today June 18 2026: Bangalore is set to experience a generally overcast and humid day on Thursday, June 18, 2026, with rain-bearing clouds hovering over the city throughout the day. The most recent forecast calls for scattered showers, but no heavy rain. Although it will be a relatively stable temperature, high humidity will make it feel warm due to the sticky feel in the morning. The general situation for the city is expected to be a normal monsoon season with cloudy skies, humid weather and intermittent light rain.

Bangalore Weather Today June 18 2026: Check Current Temperature

The current temperature of Bangalore is 22°C. The highest temperature predicted is 29°C and lowest 22°C. It is cool and cloudy from the start of the day with temperatures around 22°C in the early morning. Light rain is likely in the pre-dawn hours and will persist in a widespread manner during the morning. Light drizzle may occur in isolated places by 8 AM and increase in amount. As the day wears on, it will be a different scenario as the temperatures will start to soar to a high of 29°C and the humidity will rise heavily. The likelihood of rain increases in the early afternoon window, with heavy drizzle expected between 1pm and 3pm, which will result in short, dry and noticeable showers in certain areas of the city.

Bangalore Weather Today June 18 2026: When Will It Rain?

The weather is forecast to be unsettled (not severe) throughout the afternoon and evening. There will be mainly cloudy skies with occasional showers and drizzle late in the day, making surfaces wet and slightly hazy during the rush hours. The humidity will not be alleviated by light winds between 7 and 11 km/h. Cloud and moisture will make for a stable but muggy period with no significant temperature changes expected. Rainstorm delays can be inevitable as the driving is very difficult and can be difficult even if you are driving in low-lying and heavily trafficked areas.

Bangalore Weather Today June 18 2026: Check 7-Day Forecast

In the coming days Bangalore will continue to experience monsoon and it will be cloudy, rainy and humid weather. No extreme weather warnings have been issued yet but there will be a few days of drizzle. Citizens should be prepared to wear umbrellas or raincoats especially in the morning and afternoon rush hour. In a humid climate we should wear light and breathable clothes and drink lots of water, especially in the humid area. Generally speaking, the weather pattern appears to be a continuation of the monsoon for the week which means it should remain cool, cloudy and damp.

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