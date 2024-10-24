Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Bengaluru Building Collapse: CM Announces Ex-Gratia Of 5 Lakhs

In the aftermath of the tragic collapse of a seven-story under-construction building in Babusapalya, East Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation package for the families of the victims.

Bengaluru Building Collapse: CM Announces Ex-Gratia Of 5 Lakhs

In the aftermath of the tragic collapse of a seven-story under-construction building in Babusapalya, East Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation package for the families of the victims.

On Wednesday, he pledged Rs 5 lakh for each of the families who lost loved ones in the incident, with Rs 3 lakh coming from the Labour Department and Rs 2 lakh from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

During a site visit on Thursday, the Chief Minister confirmed that eight people have been found dead, while two more bodies are believed to be trapped under the debris. He also assured that the government would cover the medical expenses of those injured in the collapse.

Siddaramaiah instructed BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to hold officials accountable, criticizing the handling of the illegal construction site. “The suspension of the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) is not sufficient. The zonal commissioner must also be issued a notice for allowing construction on this illegal site,” he said, emphasizing the need for stricter oversight and accountability in such cases.

The collapse has raised concerns about construction safety and regulation enforcement in the city, and the investigation is ongoing.

Also Read: Cyclone Dana: Heavy Rain, Winds Lashes In Odisha And West Bengal, NDRF Team On Alert

Filed under

Bangalore Building collapse CM Siddaramaiah ex-gratia
Advertisement

Also Read

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

14-Year-Old Florida Teen Ends His Life After Forming A Close Bond With AI Chatbot

14-Year-Old Florida Teen Ends His Life After Forming A Close Bond With AI Chatbot

Unveiling The Universe: Euclid Telescope Reveals First Mosaic Of Stars And Galaxies

Unveiling The Universe: Euclid Telescope Reveals First Mosaic Of Stars And Galaxies

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox