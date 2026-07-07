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Home > India News > Bangladesh Bomb Blast: Explosion Rocks Anti-Sheikh Hasina NCP Rally Near Dhaka, 3 Injured | Watch

Bangladesh Bomb Blast: Explosion Rocks Anti-Sheikh Hasina NCP Rally Near Dhaka, 3 Injured | Watch

A bomb explosion at a National Citizen Party (NCP) rally in Savar, near Dhaka, injured at least three people. The blast occurred during a march led by anti-Sheikh Hasina student protesters, with the NCP alleging that terrorists carried out the attack.

Bangladesh Bomb Blast: Explosion Rocks Anti-Sheikh Hasina NCP Rally Near Dhaka. Photo: Video Grab
Bangladesh Bomb Blast: Explosion Rocks Anti-Sheikh Hasina NCP Rally Near Dhaka. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-07 08:14 IST

Bangladesh Bomb Blast: A reported bomb explosion occurred in Savar, near Dhaka, during a rally organised by the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP), injuring at least three people. The rally of the newly formed political party, the National Citizen Party (NCP), was led by students opposing former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. “Terrorists detonated a bomb at the post-march rally venue of the NCP in Savar. The explosion took place at around 9:45 PM on Monday while the rally was underway at the Savar Thana Stand Eidgah field,” NCP said in a statement on Monday night.

Bomb Blast at Anti-Sheikh Hasina NCP Rally in Bangladesh 

The bomb explosion in Savar occurred on the first day of the July March, which was organised to demand the implementation of a referendum, job creation, resolution of the power crisis, control of commodity prices, and border protection.

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As part of the nationwide march planned for July, marking the second anniversary of the student protest against Sheikh Hasina, NCP had previously announced this march across the country.

Where is Sheikh Hasina? 

Sheikh Hasina left for India on August 5, 2024.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on April 17 this year had confirmed that it is officially reviewing a formal request for the extradition of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through established legal and judicial channels.

The announcement, delivered by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, comes at a pivotal moment as India seeks to stabilise its partnership with the newly established government in Dhaka following the dramatic political shifts of the “July Revolution”.  

Inputs from ANI 

Also Read: Lonavala Travel Alert: Pune Bans Waterfalls, Dams Till July 31; Schools Shut Amid Heavy Rain; Check Full Guidelines 

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Bangladesh Bomb Blast: Explosion Rocks Anti-Sheikh Hasina NCP Rally Near Dhaka, 3 Injured | Watch
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Bangladesh Bomb Blast: Explosion Rocks Anti-Sheikh Hasina NCP Rally Near Dhaka, 3 Injured | Watch
Bangladesh Bomb Blast: Explosion Rocks Anti-Sheikh Hasina NCP Rally Near Dhaka, 3 Injured | Watch
Bangladesh Bomb Blast: Explosion Rocks Anti-Sheikh Hasina NCP Rally Near Dhaka, 3 Injured | Watch
Bangladesh Bomb Blast: Explosion Rocks Anti-Sheikh Hasina NCP Rally Near Dhaka, 3 Injured | Watch

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