Bangladesh Disbands Awami League Under Revised Anti-Terror Law

In a historic and controversial move, Bangladesh’s interim government formally disbanded the Awami League on Monday, invoking powers granted under a freshly amended anti-terrorism law. The announcement came through a gazette notification, signed off by Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam, just two days after all political activities of the party were temporarily halted.

The decision was rooted in allegations that Awami League leaders and cadres committed crimes against humanity during last year’s violent crackdown on student-led protests. The protests, which eventually brought down Sheikh Hasina’s 16-year rule on August 5, 2024, resulted in over 1,400 deaths within a single month, as reported by the UN rights office.

Party Registration Scrapped, Trials Pending

Following the government’s decision, the Election Commission swiftly acted to revoke the Awami League’s registration, effectively barring it from participating in any upcoming elections. EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said the move was in line with the Home Ministry’s directive and added, “The Awami League and its affiliates stand disqualified from the electoral process until further notice.”

The revised Anti-Terrorism Act 2025 now allows the state to outlaw not just individuals but entire organisations on the basis of credible involvement in terrorism. This marks a significant departure from the 2009 version of the law, which lacked such provisions.

The Awami League, which has denied the charges, responded defiantly, vowing to continue its political activities “appropriately.” However, the law — updated by a presidential ordinance on Sunday night — prohibits any form of publicity or public expression in support of individuals or groups facing trial under terrorism charges, effectively gagging pro-Awami voices both online and offline.

Legacy and Uncertainty

Founded in 1949, the Awami League played a central role in the country’s independence movement and led the Liberation War of 1971. The party’s abrupt disbandment marks a dramatic and unprecedented turning point in Bangladesh’s political landscape.

The fate of its leaders, including Sheikh Hasina, now rests with the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh, which has begun hearings on their alleged involvement in mass violence, enforced disappearances, and human rights violations during last year’s unrest. Until the tribunal concludes its proceedings, the party remains suspended — its future uncertain, its past under trial.

