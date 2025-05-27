Bangladesh Supreme Court Acquits Jamaat Leader on Death Row Since 2014; Sparks Political Debate

In a major legal twist that’s expected to ripple through Bangladesh’s political landscape, the country’s Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned the death sentence of A.T.M. Azharul Islam, a senior leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami party. The court also ordered his immediate release after over 12 years in custody.

Islam, who was born in 1952, had been behind bars since 2012 and was sentenced to death in 2014 for crimes against humanity during the country’s 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. His release comes after years of legal challenges, during which several other political leaders faced similar charges and were executed.

The decision, delivered by a full bench led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, marks a significant shift in the handling of war crimes cases that were largely pursued during former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule.

A Controversial Case from the Start

Islam was found guilty in 2014 for rape, murder, and genocide—offenses allegedly committed during the brutal 1971 conflict. Back then, Jamaat-e-Islami sided with Pakistan, a position that still draws deep resentment among many Bangladeshis, especially those who supported the independence movement.

But on Tuesday, the top court ruled in his favor, saying the evidence did not hold up to legal scrutiny. His lawyer, Shishir Monir, expressed relief, highlighting how Islam narrowly escaped a fate suffered by many of his peers.

“He got justice because he is alive,” Monir told reporters. “The appellate division failed to review the evidence in other cases for crimes against humanity.”

Islam One of the Few to Escape the Gallows

Islam was among six high-profile politicians who were sentenced to death during Sheikh Hasina’s rule. Four of those were from Jamaat-e-Islami, and one from the main opposition Bangladesh National Party (BNP). All five others have already been hanged.

Islam appealed his verdict in 2015, but the court upheld the sentence in 2019. He filed a review petition the following year, and after Hasina was ousted in 2024, a fresh appeal was submitted on February 27 this year. That appeal finally led to his acquittal.

Hasina’s Fall and Its Legal Repercussions

Sheikh Hasina, now 77, was forced to flee the country in August 2024 when massive student-led protests stormed her residence. She now lives in India in self-imposed exile, defying Bangladesh’s request to extradite her. Hasina is facing charges related to a violent crackdown that killed at least 1,400 protesters during her final days in power.

During her time in office, Hasina banned Jamaat-e-Islami and aggressively pursued trials against its leaders, framing them as part of her broader agenda to bring justice for the 1971 war atrocities. With her government no longer in place and her Awami League party now outlawed, the country’s legal and political environment has shifted dramatically.

Jamaat Celebrates but Reflects on Its Past

Following the court’s decision, Jamaat-e-Islami members and supporters were quick to celebrate. Party leader Shafiqur Rahman told reporters that while they were happy about Islam’s release, they were also remembering others who weren’t as fortunate.

“They were the victims of judicial killings,” Rahman said. “If they were alive today, they could have led the country in the right direction. People will always remember their contributions to the nation.”

However, questions continue to swirl around Jamaat’s role during the 1971 war, as political rivals revisit the party’s support for Pakistan during the conflict. Rahman, when asked about it, offered a vague but emotional acknowledgment.

“We, as individuals or as a party, are not beyond making mistakes,” he said, stopping short of naming specific incidents. “We seek your pardon, if we have done anything wrong.”