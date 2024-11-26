Bangladesh Violence: Spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Condems Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrest, Says, ‘Didn’t Use Guns, Standing For People’s Right’

Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested on Monday in Dhaka, accused of insulting the Bangladeshi flag during a protest.

After the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari of former ISCKON member, on sedition charges, the widespread protests has erupted in Bangladesh.

Condemning the arrest, Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar questioned “What kind of justice targets one who stands with the affected people”. Indian government has also condemned the arrest.

Why was he Arrested?

While being transported in a prison van outside a Dhaka court, Chinmoy addressed his followers, urging peaceful demonstrations and calling for a “united Bangladesh.” Videos of his address and his symbolic victory sign have gone viral online, fueling further protests.

Thousands of supporters gathered near the court buildings in Dhaka and Chattogram, blocking the jail vehicle that carried Chinmoy. They resorted to sound grenades and baton charges to disperse the crowd, according to law enforcers. 11 people are reportedly injured.

Das gave a powerful message from a prison van outside a court in Dhaka, “We want a united Bangladesh,” he said, flashing a victory sign before being taken away even as the police cracked down on hundreds of supporters.

“We won’t do anything that will disrupt peace. Continue the protests till our demands are met, but peace should be our priority,” he said.

The Condemnation

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, “The priest is standing up for people’s rights”,

“He did not use guns, he did not hurt anyone. He is giving courage to people who are fearful and helpless. This is the duty of any religious leader. He is just doing his job. He is protesting peacefully, which is the right of every citizen,” Sri Sri Ravi Shankar added, appealing to Muhammad Yunus, Chief advisor to Bangladesh’s caretaker government to release him.

India external ministry, condemning the attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, claimed that there are recorded instances of theft, vandalism, and desecration of Bangladeshi temples and deities, as well as arson and looting of the homes and businesses of minorities.

“It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings,” the ministry statement read.

