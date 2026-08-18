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Home > India News > Are Banks Open Tomorrow (August 19)? Here’s Where Branches Will Be Shut

Are Banks Open Tomorrow (August 19)? Here’s Where Branches Will Be Shut

Banks will remain open across most of India on August 19, but Agartala branches will be closed for Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur’s birthday. Check the full bank holiday details.

Banks Closed In Agartala On August 19, Open Elsewhere (Image: AI-generated)
Banks Closed In Agartala On August 19, Open Elsewhere (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 14:58 IST

Banks will remain open across most parts of India on Wednesday, August 19, but customers in Agartala will find branches closed for a regional holiday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar lists August 19 as a bank holiday in Agartala to mark the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. Since bank holidays can differ by state and city, customers planning a branch visit should check the holiday applicable to their location before heading out.

The closure does not apply nationwide. Branches in other parts of the country are expected to function normally on August 19, subject to any local or bank-specific arrangements. The RBI’s calendar includes both nationwide holidays and regional occasions, meaning a bank holiday in one city does not automatically mean branches are closed elsewhere.

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Bank holiday on August 19 is limited to Agartala

The August 19 bank holiday has been declared in Agartala to observe the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. Customers in the city should therefore avoid planning branch-dependent work for Wednesday and instead check with their bank for the next working day.

For customers elsewhere, Wednesday is not a nationwide bank holiday. Physical branches are expected to remain open, although customers should still consider any specific arrangements announced by their individual bank.

Bank holiday calendar also includes the fourth Saturday

The next nationwide bank holiday after August 19 will fall on Saturday, August 22, which is the fourth Saturday of the month. Banks will also remain closed the following day, Sunday, August 23, under the regular weekly holiday schedule.

The week began with the nationwide Sunday closure on August 16. August 15, which fell on a Saturday, was also a nationwide bank holiday as banks observed Independence Day.

Bank holiday does not stop digital banking services

A branch closure does not mean banking services come to a complete halt. Customers can continue using internet banking, mobile banking and UPI for routine transactions even when a bank holiday applies to their branch.

Availability of ATMs and card services, however, will largely depend on whether the relevant bank provides them. This could assist the customer to perform their regular transactions without having to physically go to the bank.

Bank holidays matter in relation to branch-related services

Customers who require physical bank services should plan their activities based on the relevant bank holiday because services like accessing the locker, document checking and other things which involve a physical presence at the branch will not be available.

The key point for August 19 is that the bank holiday is regional, not nationwide. While Agartala branches will remain shut for Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur’s birthday, customers in most other parts of India can expect normal branch operations.

Also Read: Rs 45,500 Refund For iPhone 15: Why Rohtak Consumer Commission Ordered Apple India To Pay Haryana Customer     

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Are Banks Open Tomorrow (August 19)? Here’s Where Branches Will Be Shut
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