Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Bank Holidays In April 2025: Why Are Banks Closed On April 1?

Bank Holidays In April 2025: Why Are Banks Closed On April 1?

As per the 2025 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, most banks across India will remain closed today, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. However, banks in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya will continue their operations as usual.

As per the 2025 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, most banks across India will remain closed today, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. However, banks in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya will continue their operations as usual.

Multiple Bank Holidays in April 2025

Banks in India are set to observe up to 15 holidays throughout April, including public holidays, weekends, and special occasions. The closures include the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, following the RBI’s official holiday schedule.

Why Are Banks Closed on April 1, 2025?

Most banks across India are shut on April 1 due to the annual year-end financial closing. This is a crucial time for financial institutions as they finalize accounts for the 2024-25 financial year (FY25), reconcile transactions, update records, and prepare for the new fiscal cycle. Due to this, banking services such as branch transactions, account updates, and check clearances may not be available to customers on this day.

Additionally, in Jharkhand, banks will also remain closed in observance of Sarhul, a spring festival that signifies the beginning of the new year. This year, Sarhul coincides with the year-end financial closing, adding to the list of regional holidays on April 1.

What Banking Services Will Still Be Available?

Despite the closure of physical branches, customers need not worry, as ATM services and online banking platforms will remain fully operational. People can continue to carry out digital transactions, bill payments, fund transfers, and other banking activities through mobile and internet banking platforms without any disruption.

To avoid inconvenience, customers are advised to plan their banking needs accordingly and make necessary transactions in advance of the holidays.

