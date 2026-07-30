Bankipur Bypoll 2026: Can Prashant Kishor Shake BJP’s Fortress and Redraw Bihar’s Political Map?

The Bankipur Assembly by-election in Bihar has become one of the state’s most closely watched political contests. The BJP is trying to hold tight to its long fortress and the RJD is fighting to regain lost ground. At the same time, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor is making his electoral debut, eyeing to change Bihar’s political landscape. This makes the Bankipur by-election a crucial test for Jan Suraaj party after facing a big failure to win even one seat in the 2025 Assembly election. Meanwhile, RJD is trying to hold together its Muslim-Yadav vote bank in the hope of winning this time.

Why Bankipur Bypoll Is So Important

The Bankipur seat became vacant after BJP national president Nitin Nabin resigned from his position after his election to the Rajya Sabha. The BJP is maintaining position on the Bankipur throne for almost 35 years and is hoping to continue so. Although bypolls are also being held in Gujarat’s Manjalpur and Madhya Pradesh’s Datia, it is the Bankipur contest that has drawn the most national attention. The results will be announced on August 3.

The by-election has turned into a three-way fight: BJP vs RJD vs JSP. The BJP is aiming to keep its stronghold, Prashant Kishor is hoping to make a name for Jan Suraaj as a strong third force in Bihar politics. Meanwhile, the RJD is trying to protect its traditional Muslim-Yadav support base and trying to remain in the contest.

Can Prashant Kishor Remake Bihar’s Political Landscape?

Bankipur has around 3.69 lakh votes which makes its social and caste equation an important factor in the by-election. Kayasths and Yadavs sort of together make up around 25% of the electorate, while Muslims and Chandravanshis are close to nearly 20%, give or take.

The BJP has traditionally gotten a lot of backing from the Kayasth community, largely because of Nabin family influence. Compared to the more traditional parties, Jan Suraaj has kept talking about governance, education, jobs and administrative reforms, not doing the usual caste-based political angle.

Now if Muslim voters end up leaning towards Jan Suraaj, treating it as the toughest challenger to the BJP, but Yadav voters stay with the RJD like before, then the opposition vote could end up getting split.

This division might make it easier for the BJP to hang on to the Bankipur seat. However, if Yadav voters also join the Jaan Suraaj queue than it could lead to a major political shift in Bihar and can change the balance of power.

Why Opinion Polls Give BJP Edge

A VoteVibe opinion poll shows the BJP is still ahead in the Bankipur by-election, but Prashant Kishor’s entry has made the race way more competitive.

As per the survey, the BJP is likely to bag 44.9% of the votes, then Jan Suraaj is next with 33.8%, while the RJD is projected to secure 17.8%.

Jan Suraaj has seen a massive jump in support, and its vote share has moved from 4.97% across the state to 33.8% in Bankipur, compared to the 2025 Bihar Assembly election. During that same span, the BJP’s backing has slipped from 63.2% down to 44.9%, and the RJD’s vote portion has also fallen from 29.8% to 17.8%.

The survey suggests that although the BJP remains ahead.

Also Read: By-Election 2026 Live Updates: Crucial Litmus Test For BJP Across Bankipur, Manjalpur And Datia Assembly Seats/