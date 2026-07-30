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Home > India News > Bankipur Poll Battle Erupts Before Voting: Prashant Kishor Camps At Police Station Overnight

Bankipur Poll Battle Erupts Before Voting: Prashant Kishor Camps At Police Station Overnight

Prashant Kishor accused Bihar Police of detaining over 16 Jan Suraaj supporters before the Bankipur bypoll, alleging BJP misused the administration.

Prashant Kishor alleges supporters detained before bypoll (Image: ANI)
Prashant Kishor alleges supporters detained before bypoll (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 10:16 IST

With just hours left before polling began for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll in Bihar, the election campaign took an unexpected turn as Prashant Kishor spent Thursday night at Patna’s Jakkanpur police station, accusing the Bihar Police of secretly picking up members of his party. The Jan Suraaj Party founder, fighting his first-ever election, alleged the action was politically driven and linked it to the high-stakes contest triggered by BJP MLA Nitin Nabin’s resignation.

Instead of preparing for polling day, Prashant Kishor and several party workers remained outside the police station, where arguments with police continued late into the night over the alleged detention of Jan Suraaj supporters.

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Addressing reporters, Prashant Kishor claimed more than 16 of his supporters had been taken away, but said police failed to reveal where they were being held. “I have been camping here for the past few hours, and the police are unable to divulge the whereabouts of more than 16 of my supporters who have been rounded up,” he said.

Questioning the police action, he added, “I am not describing these as arrests since there is no record of which of my people have been named in which case.”

Reportedly, Prashant Kishor came to Jakkanpur police station after being told his supporters were there. However, he said officers later claimed they had been shifted to different police stations. He further alleged that the SHO maintained Jakkanpur police had not carried out the detentions and that the action had been ordered by higher authorities.

Prashant Kishor alleges intimidation and BJP’s role before bypoll

As per reports, the Jan Suraaj chief also alleged that the Station House Officer threatened to “deal with them after taking off his uniform.” After more than 30 minutes of arguments, Prashant Kishor warned the officer he could lose his job if anything happened to the detained workers.

He directly blamed the ruling party, saying, “Clearly, the ruling BJP is behind these detentions. It knows it is going to lose the bypoll.”

Prashant Kishor calls it misuse of administrative machinery

Reports say that while claiming the detentions were timed to affect polling, Prashant Kishor said, “The police can keep a person in custody for 24 hours without producing him before a magistrate. So a plan has been devised to keep some of my supporters in custody till voting is over.”

Calling it a “misuse of administrative machinery”, he said the move would not ensure victory for the NDA despite it deploying “almost all 201 of its MLAs” in the campaign. While 26 candidates are contesting the Bankipur bypoll, the fight is largely seen as one between Prashant Kishor and BJP’s youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha.

Before leaving, he said, “I am sitting at the police station to highlight the sheer lack of professionalism on the part of the police. The SHO here has tried to intimidate us and threatened to book one of my party colleagues under the draconian prohibition law. Once we are through with the bypoll, we will definitely press for action against the erring police officials.”

Also Read: ‘We Will Hit The Streets Again’: Why CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Has Warned Of Fresh Nationwide Protest?    

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Bankipur Poll Battle Erupts Before Voting: Prashant Kishor Camps At Police Station Overnight
Tags: Bankipur Assembly elections

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Bankipur Poll Battle Erupts Before Voting: Prashant Kishor Camps At Police Station Overnight
Bankipur Poll Battle Erupts Before Voting: Prashant Kishor Camps At Police Station Overnight
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