Tuesday, April 22, 2025
  Bansuri Swaraj's 'National Herald' Bag Sparks Political Counter To Priyanka Gandhi's Palestine Purse

Bansuri Swaraj’s ‘National Herald’ Bag Sparks Political Counter To Priyanka Gandhi’s Palestine Purse

The move was seen as a direct counter to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s much-discussed handbag that bore the word “Palestine”, which she had carried during a previous parliamentary session.

Bansuri Swaraj’s ‘National Herald’ Bag Sparks Political Counter To Priyanka Gandhi’s Palestine Purse


In a fresh turn of political symbolism, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj arrived at the Parliament annexe on Tuesday with a black handbag boldly inscribed with “National Herald Ki Loot” in red. The move was seen as a direct counter to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s much-discussed handbag that bore the word “Palestine”, which she had carried during a previous parliamentary session.

Swaraj, attending a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the One Nation One Election bills, appeared to use the bag as a pointed reference to the ongoing National Herald case involving top Congress leaders. “This is the first time corruption has extended into the fourth pillar of democracy — media,” Swaraj told ANI. She criticised the Congress leadership, stating that public institutions were allegedly used to expand personal wealth under the guise of service.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently filed a chargesheet accusing Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others of laundering ₹988 crore in the case. The Congress party has dismissed the allegations, calling it political vendetta.

Congress leader P. Chidambaram responded sharply, accusing the ruling party of misusing central agencies. “This is an abuse of power aimed at tarnishing the integrity of our senior leaders,” he said at a press conference in Delhi.

Priyanka Gandhi’s handbag, which drew initial attention in December, had the word “Palestine” alongside symbolic imagery like a watermelon — widely recognised in solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Reacting to criticism then, she remarked, “No one will decide what I wear. This is typical patriarchy.”

