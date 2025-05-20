Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Banu Mushtaq Becomes First Kannada Author To Win International Booker Prize

Banu Mushtaq Becomes First Kannada Author To Win International Booker Prize

In a moment of literary triumph, Indian author Banu Mushtaq has become the first Kannada-language writer to win the prestigious International Booker Prize.

Banu Mushtaq Becomes First Kannada Author To Win International Booker Prize


In a moment of literary triumph, Indian author Banu Mushtaq has become the first Kannada-language writer to win the prestigious International Booker Prize. Her anthology Heart Lamp, translated into English by Deepa Bhasthi, has received widespread acclaim for its poignant portrayal of Muslim women’s lives in southern India.

The book features twelve stories written over three decades, tracing the emotional and social struggles of women shaped by patriarchy and religious conservatism. Mushtaq, a writer, lawyer, and activist, has long been a vocal critic of gender injustice and her fiction draws heavily from lived experience.

Born and raised in a Muslim neighbourhood in Karnataka, Mushtaq was initially educated in Urdu but later shifted to Kannada—an alien tongue then—that would later become her literary weapon of choice. Her decision to pursue education instead of conforming to traditional gender roles was a quiet rebellion that defined her life and writing.

Her journey as a writer began during personal turmoil. After marrying for love, Mushtaq found herself confined by domestic expectations. Postpartum depression and emotional conflict became the backdrop against which her first stories emerged. One moment of despair nearly pushed her to the brink, but she chose instead to channel her suffering into prose.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Heart Lamp is not only a literary achievement but a political statement. In a space where Muslim women are often reduced to stereotypes, Mushtaq’s characters live, resist, and survive. As noted in a review, “Mushtaq refuses both silence and symbolism. Her women push back—not in grand gestures, but in deeply personal ways.”

Beyond writing, she reported for a tabloid, aligned herself with the Bandaya movement against social injustice, and later became a lawyer. Over the years, her unapologetic voice has faced backlash—including threats and a fatwa—for challenging conservative interpretations of faith and gender.

Despite the opposition, Mushtaq remained unflinching. Her work has earned her many honors, including the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award. In 2024, Haseena and Other Stories, an English collection of her earlier works, won the PEN Translation Prize.

With Heart Lamp, Banu Mushtaq not only carved a place for Kannada literature on the global map but also amplified the voices of women who have long remained in the shadows.

Must Read: PM Modi To Unveil 103 Redeveloped Amrit Stations Nationwide

Filed under

Banu Mushtaq International Booker Prize

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand