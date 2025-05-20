Banu Mushtaq Becomes First Kannada Author To Win International Booker Prize

In a moment of literary triumph, Indian author Banu Mushtaq has become the first Kannada-language writer to win the prestigious International Booker Prize.

In a moment of literary triumph, Indian author Banu Mushtaq has become the first Kannada-language writer to win the prestigious International Booker Prize. Her anthology Heart Lamp, translated into English by Deepa Bhasthi, has received widespread acclaim for its poignant portrayal of Muslim women’s lives in southern India.

The book features twelve stories written over three decades, tracing the emotional and social struggles of women shaped by patriarchy and religious conservatism. Mushtaq, a writer, lawyer, and activist, has long been a vocal critic of gender injustice and her fiction draws heavily from lived experience.

Born and raised in a Muslim neighbourhood in Karnataka, Mushtaq was initially educated in Urdu but later shifted to Kannada—an alien tongue then—that would later become her literary weapon of choice. Her decision to pursue education instead of conforming to traditional gender roles was a quiet rebellion that defined her life and writing.

Her journey as a writer began during personal turmoil. After marrying for love, Mushtaq found herself confined by domestic expectations. Postpartum depression and emotional conflict became the backdrop against which her first stories emerged. One moment of despair nearly pushed her to the brink, but she chose instead to channel her suffering into prose.

Heart Lamp is not only a literary achievement but a political statement. In a space where Muslim women are often reduced to stereotypes, Mushtaq’s characters live, resist, and survive. As noted in a review, “Mushtaq refuses both silence and symbolism. Her women push back—not in grand gestures, but in deeply personal ways.”

Beyond writing, she reported for a tabloid, aligned herself with the Bandaya movement against social injustice, and later became a lawyer. Over the years, her unapologetic voice has faced backlash—including threats and a fatwa—for challenging conservative interpretations of faith and gender.

Despite the opposition, Mushtaq remained unflinching. Her work has earned her many honors, including the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award. In 2024, Haseena and Other Stories, an English collection of her earlier works, won the PEN Translation Prize.

With Heart Lamp, Banu Mushtaq not only carved a place for Kannada literature on the global map but also amplified the voices of women who have long remained in the shadows.

