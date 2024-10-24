Bar Association Criticises Redesign of Lady Justice Statue: ‘We Were Totally Clueless’

The Bar claims that they were not made aware of the rationale behind the replacement of the sword with the Constitution or the decision to remove the blindfold from the statue’s eyes.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has raised concerns over significant changes made to the apex court’s emblem and the statue of ‘Lady Justice’ without prior consultation with the Bar.

The new statue, which traditionally featured a blindfolded woman holding a sword and scales of justice, has now been redesigned to show Lady Justice with her eyes open and the Constitution replacing the sword. This change aims to symbolize that justice in India is not blind but guided by constitutional laws.

SCBA says, ‘Totally clueless on the rationale behind these changes.’

The SCBA, led by senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, passed a strongly-worded resolution criticizing the Supreme Court’s unilateral decision. The Bar asserts that they are equal stakeholders in the justice system and should have been consulted before such radical changes were implemented. “We are totally clueless on the rationale behind these changes,” read the resolution, adding that the emblem and statue hold significant symbolic value that should not be altered without input from the legal community.

Traditional Lady Justice

The traditional representation of Lady Justice—blindfolded, with scales and a sword—has long been a symbol of fairness, impartiality, and the power of law. However, the new statue seeks to leave behind this colonial legacy, emphasizing that the law in India is not blind and is not punitive in nature. During the unveiling of the new statue, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud stated, “The law is not blind; it sees everyone equally.”

Other dissatisfactions of SCBA

In addition to the changes to the emblem and statue, the SCBA has also objected to the Supreme Court’s proposal to convert the erstwhile judges’ library into a museum. The bar had previously requested a cafe-lounge for its members in this space, as the existing cafeteria is deemed inadequate to meet their needs. Despite their objections, work has commenced on the museum, further fueling discontent within the SCBA.

The SCBA’s opposition comes at a time when the CJI is nearing the end of his term, set to retire in November. Some of his recent statements and decisions, including his remarks about divine intervention in the Ayodhya verdict, have also drawn criticism, adding to the ongoing debate about his legacy.

While the SCBA has voiced its disapproval of the Supreme Court’s decisions, the changes have been defended by the CJI’s office as a reflection of modern legal principles. A senior official from the CJI’s office explained that the replacement of the sword with the Constitution symbolizes the judiciary’s role in delivering justice based on constitutional law, not violence.

The resolution passed by the SCBA has already been sent to the CJI, and the bar continues to press for a library and cafe/lounge for its members, opposing the museum’s construction.

