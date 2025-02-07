Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Hospitalised Amid Indefinite Hunger Strike

Engineer Rashid has been hospitalised as his health deteriorates on the eighth day of his hunger strike. The AIP calls for justice and solidarity, while legal battles continue over his custody parole to attend Parliament.

The health condition of incarcerated Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid has reportedly deteriorated as his indefinite hunger strike entered its eighth consecutive day on Friday, the Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) stated. Engineer Rashid, the founder of AIP, has been on a hunger strike to protest his continued detention. According to the party spokesperson, Inam Un Nabi, Rashid was shifted to RML Hospital due to his worsening condition.

“Engineer Rashid’s health worsens, shifted to RML Hospital as his hunger strike enters Day 8. The voice of 18 lakh people remains unyielding despite his critical condition. Stand in unity and demand justice! Sharing is caring!” Nabi wrote on social media.

Expressing grave concern, Nabi emphasized that Rashid’s continued incarceration and declining health are matters of serious urgency. “The health situation of Engineer Rashid is deeply alarming. Despite his critical condition, his voice for justice remains unyielding. We urge the authorities to prioritize his medical care and ensure he receives immediate and comprehensive treatment,” he stated.

The AIP has called for public and political solidarity in support of Engineer Rashid, reiterating its unwavering belief in the judicial system while urging humane treatment and a swift resolution to his case. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has reserved its order on an application filed by Rashid seeking custody parole to attend the ongoing Parliament session. The plea comes amidst a jurisdictional dispute over his attendance in Parliament.

NIA Opposes Request Citing Security Concerns

Opposing the request, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) argued that Rashid does not need to respond to any questions in Parliament, calling the plea a generic request. Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the NIA, stated that taking an oath and campaigning are separate matters, and the authority to grant parole is limited. He also highlighted security concerns, pointing out that armed personnel would need to escort Rashid, which is not permissible inside Parliament.

On the other hand, Senior Advocate N Hariharan, representing Rashid, argued that the allocation to Jammu and Kashmir has decreased by Rs 1,000 crore, underscoring the urgency of his presence in Parliament to address critical regional issues. He stressed that only two days remained in the first half of the session, making it imperative for Rashid to raise concerns before the ministries.

Engineer Rashid is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on terror-related charges. His legal team has primarily sought regular bail in the case, which remains pending before the court.

(With ANI Inputs)

