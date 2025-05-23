In a powerful and provocative interview on NewsX, British political commentator David Vance openly backed India’s global campaign against terrorism and lashed out at Pakistan, calling it “barbarism incarnate.”

In a powerful and provocative interview on NewsX, British political commentator David Vance openly backed India’s global campaign against terrorism and lashed out at Pakistan, calling it “barbarism incarnate.” Speaking to senior consultant editor Vineet Malhotra, Vance painted the conflict between India and Pakistan as not just a regional issue, but a broader battle between “civilization and barbarism.”

The conversation comes amid India’s renewed diplomatic push to rally international support against terrorism. A delegation from the Lashkar camp-hit Operation Sindhur team is expected to visit the United Kingdom soon to present evidence and build consensus against Pakistan-sponsored terror.

“India is doing the world a favor,” says Vance

Opening the discussion, Vineet Malhotra pointed to a grim history of terror attacks linked to Pakistan, including the 2005 London Underground bombings and the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103. He questioned whether the UK would acknowledge India’s long-standing position that terrorism is being exported from Pakistan.

David Vance was unequivocal in his support.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“India is doing the world a favor and this is my whole point, because I see this as a war between civilization and barbarism and the barbarism is essentially Pakistan incarnate,” Vance said.

He praised India’s efforts to go beyond its borders to expose the roots of terrorism and said this global awareness campaign was necessary and justified.

UK government tied down by domestic politics, says Vance

Despite agreeing with India’s stance, Vance expressed skepticism about whether the UK government would show open support for India’s position due to domestic political calculations.

“I’ll be honest with you and I think the UK government will not be that sympathetic… the UK government sadly is very much enthralled to the Pakistani diaspora which is a core part of its voter base. So it will not want to upset them.”

Even with growing trade relations between India and the UK, Vance noted that political realities often override strategic partnerships. He highlighted a key difference between the Indian and Pakistani communities in Britain, “The Indian diaspora in the UK is very well integrated, very civilized and contributes and behaves itself and respects our laws. That cannot be said of the Pakistani diaspora in the UK, which as you know carries out for example the jihad rape gangs that we see in many of our towns and cities and which has been responsible for acts of jihad in the UK.”

Western media coverage “completely biased,” issue ignored after ceasefire

Malhotra also raised concerns about how the Western media quickly abandoned the India-Pakistan conflict narrative after recent hostilities ended in a ceasefire — even though both countries are nuclear-armed. In contrast, the Israel-Gaza conflict remains a regular fixture in Western headlines.

Vance agreed, stating bluntly, “Absolutely do and you’re so right in what you said there. No sooner had the ceasefire come about than the issue completely disappeared from Western news media… Even if it did get coverage, the Western media portray it all as basically one is as bad as the other — India and Pakistan — what’s the difference?”

He criticized Western newsrooms for ignoring geopolitical reality, “Anyone who understands what’s happening here understands that the West — meaning from the US to the UK, Europe, all the countries — our interests align as far as I can see with India’s interest. You’ve got a rogue neighbor who’s got nukes… a nuclear-armed rogue neighbor which is a terroristic state.”

UN is “a failed organization,” India deserves permanent seat

In closing, Malhotra asked Vance whether the United Nations, given its inaction, has become defunct — and whether India, representing one-fifth of humanity, should finally have a permanent seat at the UN Security Council.

Vance did not mince words. “Unfortunately, I mean I think that the United Nations is a failed organization… They don’t have the moral clarity to understand what the issue is here. You’ve got a rogue nation, it’s got nuclear nukes, and it needs to be brought to heel. That can only be done if we all support India.”

Vance concluded by expressing his support for India’s information outreach, particularly through new media channels that can bypass traditional gatekeepers and speak directly to people worldwide.

ALSO READ: Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy Calls For Unconditional Ceasefire, Direct Negotiations With Russia