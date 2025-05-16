Bareilly Man Hangs Wife Upside Down After Assault, Booked For Attempted Murder

A Bareilly man allegedly beat and hung his wife upside down from the roof. Neighbours rescued her. An FIR was filed against the husband and three relatives under BNS.

In a shocking incident from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a man has been booked for allegedly assaulting his wife and hanging her upside down from the roof of their house. The incident occurred around 10 PM on Tuesday, and the woman was rescued by neighbours, according to the police.

As per the report by PTI, the woman, identified as 38-year-old Dolly, was heard screaming, which alerted local residents. They rushed to the house and managed to bring her down safely.

Superintendent of Police (South) Anishka Verma confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed based on a complaint submitted by Dolly’s brother. The main accused, Nitin Singh, is Dolly’s husband. The couple has been married for 12 years.

The complaint stated that Nitin beat his wife and then tried to kill her by hanging her upside down from the roof. A video of the disturbing event has since gone viral on social media, prompting public outrage.

Police said a case has been registered against four individuals: Nitin, his brother Amit Singh, Amit’s wife, and their mother. All have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), India’s new criminal law code.

The police have initiated an investigation, and further legal action will follow based on findings. The woman is currently safe, and authorities have assured her of protection.

