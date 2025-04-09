Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Barmer Boils At 46.4°C: Heatwave Scorches Parts Of India, Delhi Under Yellow Alert

Barmer Boils At 46.4°C: Heatwave Scorches Parts Of India, Delhi Under Yellow Alert

According to IMD, 27 weather stations across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh recorded temperatures of 43°C or higher, with at least 19 locations experiencing heatwave to severe heatwave conditions.

Barmer Boils At 46.4°C: Heatwave Scorches Parts Of India, Delhi Under Yellow Alert


Rajasthan’s Barmer sizzled at a scorching 46.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, becoming the hottest place in India as a severe heatwave swept across central, western, and parts of northwest India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert in Delhi for Wednesday, warning of persistent high temperatures.

The national capital recorded 41°C at Safdarjung, its main weather observatory, amid rising temperatures that crossed the 40-degree mark for the second day in a row. Monday had already marked Delhi’s highest temperature of the season at 40.2°C — 5.1 degrees above normal.

According to IMD, 27 weather stations across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh recorded temperatures of 43°C or higher, with at least 19 locations experiencing heatwave to severe heatwave conditions.

Rajasthan, Gujarat Among Worst Hit

Barmer’s 46.4°C was 7.6 degrees above normal, setting a nationwide high. Other cities in Rajasthan also recorded extreme temperatures:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Jaisalmer – 45°C

  • Chittorgarh – 44.5°C

  • Bikaner – 44.4°C

  • Sri Ganganagar – 44.2°C

In Gujarat, Surendranagar recorded 44.8°C, followed by Rajkot at 44°C, Amreli at 43.8°C, and Mahuva and Kandla at 43.4°C. Mahuva experienced a staggering 8.3-degree spike above its average.

In Maharashtra, Akola led with 44.1°C, followed by Nandurbar (43.5°C), Jalgaon (43.3°C), and Amravati (43°C). Central India’s Guna (43.4°C) and Ratlam (43.2°C) in Madhya Pradesh also reported severe heatwave conditions.

Heatwave Relief Expected Soon

The IMD has predicted some relief in northwest India starting April 10, with Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh likely to see easing conditions by April 11.

According to IMD’s criteria, a heatwave is declared when temperatures hit at least 40°C in plains, 37°C in coastal areas, or 30°C in hilly regions, with a temperature rise of 4.5–6.4°C above normal. A severe heatwave is recorded when the departure exceeds 6.5°C, or if temperatures touch 45°C or more.

Heatwave Trends Getting Worse

The first official heatwave of 2024 was recorded on April 5, although unusual heat was already observed in late February. Earlier, the IMD forecast an extremely hot April, with 5–6 heatwave days expected in eastern states like Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, and 2–3 days in Delhi and northwest India.

Scientists warn that while heatwaves are typical in India’s summer months, climate change is amplifying their frequency, duration, and intensity, making such extreme temperatures the new norm.

ALSO READ: Viral Video | ‘Suicide Is My Own Decision’: UP Man Shoots Himself After Recording Emotional Video Over Alleged Affair

Filed under

Delhi heatwave Heatwave

newsx

PM Modi Leads Chanting Navkar Mahamantra At Navkar Mahamantra Divas, What Is It?
Rajasthan’s Barmer sizz

Barmer Boils At 46.4°C: Heatwave Scorches Parts Of India, Delhi Under Yellow Alert
PM Modi has asked people

What Is Navkar Mahamantra Divas? PM Modi Addresses People From 108 Nations
newsx

RBI Set To Announce First Policy of FY26 Amid Global Trade Uncertainty
Top sources revealed that

India Prepares to Bring 26/11 Terror Accused Tahawwur Rana Back from the US in Major...
President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Slovakia For Historic Two-Nation State Visit
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Leads Chanting Navkar Mahamantra At Navkar Mahamantra Divas, What Is It?

PM Modi Leads Chanting Navkar Mahamantra At Navkar Mahamantra Divas, What Is It?

What Is Navkar Mahamantra Divas? PM Modi Addresses People From 108 Nations

What Is Navkar Mahamantra Divas? PM Modi Addresses People From 108 Nations

RBI Set To Announce First Policy of FY26 Amid Global Trade Uncertainty

RBI Set To Announce First Policy of FY26 Amid Global Trade Uncertainty

India Prepares to Bring 26/11 Terror Accused Tahawwur Rana Back from the US in Major Diplomatic Victory

India Prepares to Bring 26/11 Terror Accused Tahawwur Rana Back from the US in Major...

President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Slovakia For Historic Two-Nation State Visit

President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Slovakia For Historic Two-Nation State Visit

Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead His Upcoming Movie

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer In ‘Logout’

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports Me & Mutual Respect’

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank