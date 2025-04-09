Barmer Boils At 46.4°C: Heatwave Scorches Parts Of India, Delhi Under Yellow Alert

According to IMD, 27 weather stations across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh recorded temperatures of 43°C or higher, with at least 19 locations experiencing heatwave to severe heatwave conditions.

Rajasthan’s Barmer sizzled at a scorching 46.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, becoming the hottest place in India as a severe heatwave swept across central, western, and parts of northwest India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert in Delhi for Wednesday, warning of persistent high temperatures.

The national capital recorded 41°C at Safdarjung, its main weather observatory, amid rising temperatures that crossed the 40-degree mark for the second day in a row. Monday had already marked Delhi’s highest temperature of the season at 40.2°C — 5.1 degrees above normal.

According to IMD, 27 weather stations across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh recorded temperatures of 43°C or higher, with at least 19 locations experiencing heatwave to severe heatwave conditions.

Rajasthan, Gujarat Among Worst Hit

Barmer’s 46.4°C was 7.6 degrees above normal, setting a nationwide high. Other cities in Rajasthan also recorded extreme temperatures:

Jaisalmer – 45°C

Chittorgarh – 44.5°C

Bikaner – 44.4°C

Sri Ganganagar – 44.2°C

In Gujarat, Surendranagar recorded 44.8°C, followed by Rajkot at 44°C, Amreli at 43.8°C, and Mahuva and Kandla at 43.4°C. Mahuva experienced a staggering 8.3-degree spike above its average.

In Maharashtra, Akola led with 44.1°C, followed by Nandurbar (43.5°C), Jalgaon (43.3°C), and Amravati (43°C). Central India’s Guna (43.4°C) and Ratlam (43.2°C) in Madhya Pradesh also reported severe heatwave conditions.

Heatwave Relief Expected Soon

The IMD has predicted some relief in northwest India starting April 10, with Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh likely to see easing conditions by April 11.

According to IMD’s criteria, a heatwave is declared when temperatures hit at least 40°C in plains, 37°C in coastal areas, or 30°C in hilly regions, with a temperature rise of 4.5–6.4°C above normal. A severe heatwave is recorded when the departure exceeds 6.5°C, or if temperatures touch 45°C or more.

Heatwave Trends Getting Worse

The first official heatwave of 2024 was recorded on April 5, although unusual heat was already observed in late February. Earlier, the IMD forecast an extremely hot April, with 5–6 heatwave days expected in eastern states like Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, and 2–3 days in Delhi and northwest India.

Scientists warn that while heatwaves are typical in India’s summer months, climate change is amplifying their frequency, duration, and intensity, making such extreme temperatures the new norm.

