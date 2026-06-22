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Home > India News > Selfie Craze Turns Deadly: Mother Jumps to Save 7-Year-Old Son After Slip, Both Drown in Rajasthan’s Farm Reservoir

Selfie Craze Turns Deadly: Mother Jumps to Save 7-Year-Old Son After Slip, Both Drown in Rajasthan’s Farm Reservoir

A tragic incident in Barmer, Rajasthan claimed the lives of a mother and her 7-year-old son who drowned in a farm reservoir while taking selfies. Despite rescue efforts by villagers and authorities, both were found dead after a three-hour operation.

Mother and 7-Year-Old Son Drown After Slip in Rajasthan Farm Reservoir. Photo: Canva
Mother and 7-Year-Old Son Drown After Slip in Rajasthan Farm Reservoir. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 15:55 IST

A tragic incident happened on Sunday in Banon Ki Beri Doodh village, under the Sadar police station area of Barmer district. There, a mother and her seven-year-old son drowned in a farm water reservoir (diggi) while they were trying to take selfies close to it. What was just a normal moment at first quickly turned into a heartbreaking scene, and it also raised concerns about how safe people really are around open water structures like these.

Mother Jumps and Son Drown in Rajasthan’s Farm Reservoir

According to police, 30-year-old Jiyo Devi, wife of Gosairam, had come over to her parents’ house with her 7-year-old son Hitesh three days earlier. On Sunday morning, both mother and son were taking selfies near a reservoir close to the place. During that moment, Hitesh slipped and then fell into the deep water.  
Seeing her child drowning , Jiyo Devi quickly jumped into the reservoir to save him. But since the water was very deep both of them began drowning as well. Hearing their shouts, nearby villagers rushed in to help. They attempted to rescue them, but were not able to save them.

Police Recover Bodies After Three Hours

After getting the information, police and Civil Defence teams reached the spot. A JCB machine was used and one side of the reservoir wall was broken to drain out the water. After about three hours of effort, the bodies of the mother and son were recovered.
Sadar Police Station Officer Kartar Singh said that the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Dhorimanna Hospital . Further legal formalities will be completed after the arrival of the woman’s in-laws ,who have already been informed about the incident .
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Selfie Craze Turns Deadly: Mother Jumps to Save 7-Year-Old Son After Slip, Both Drown in Rajasthan’s Farm Reservoir
Tags: Barmer newsdrowning accidentfarm reservoir accidentindian newsRajasthan incidentselfie tragedy

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Selfie Craze Turns Deadly: Mother Jumps to Save 7-Year-Old Son After Slip, Both Drown in Rajasthan’s Farm Reservoir
Selfie Craze Turns Deadly: Mother Jumps to Save 7-Year-Old Son After Slip, Both Drown in Rajasthan’s Farm Reservoir
Selfie Craze Turns Deadly: Mother Jumps to Save 7-Year-Old Son After Slip, Both Drown in Rajasthan’s Farm Reservoir
Selfie Craze Turns Deadly: Mother Jumps to Save 7-Year-Old Son After Slip, Both Drown in Rajasthan’s Farm Reservoir

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