Baruipur Rape-Murder Case: Accused’s Mother Reacts After Son Killed in Police Encounter

Sandhya Mondal, mother of Prabhas Mondal, the main accused in the Baruipur rape and murder case, didn’t want to take her son’s body after he was killed in a police encounter on Wednesday. She also said she had no intention to bring his remains back home. Talking to ANI, Sandhya mentioned that two police officers showed up at her house early in the morning, just to tell her about her son’s death. She said she had barely woken up when the officers came in, and then she chose not to visit the hospital to have a look at his body.

Baruipur Rape-Murder Case Accused’s Mother Refuses to Claim Son’s Body

“Two policemen came to my house just as I had woken up. They said your son is dead; would you like to go to the hospital? They said if I wanted to, I could go with them. I said, ‘I cannot go, my husband is ill… I am not in a condition to go… You do whatever you want, I have no objection,'” she told ANI.

Standing by her firm stance, the mother expressed that her son’s death was a direct consequence of his actions. “The work my son did, he received his punishment for that. I will not take my son’s body, nor will I accept it. I will not bring his body home because he did not do anything good,” she said.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Prabhas Mondal, the accused in the Baruipur rape and murder case, killed in a police encounter. His mother says, “Two Policemen had come to my house. I had woken up just then. They told me that my son is dead, so would I like to go to the hospital. I told… pic.twitter.com/Xo01Hw7L4n — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2026







When pressed about the fate of the remains, she remained resolute, distancing herself from her son’s criminal history. “He committed a terrible crime. He received his punishment. You do whatever you want… kill him or whatever needs to be done… I have no objection. I will not bring the body,” Sandhya Mondal added.

How Prabhas Mondal Died

The accused Prabhas Mondal, in the Baruipur minor girl’s death case, was shot dead in a police encounter after allegedly attempting to escape by snatching a police personnel’s rifle. According to SP Baruipur, accused Prabhas Mondal allegedly tried to grab a police officer’s weapon and opened fire when officers were recreating the crime scene. The police then fired back, injuring him. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the state government and the police were taking all necessary steps to maintain law and order, after the alleged rape and murder of a 12 year old girl in Baruipur.

Where is Baruipur

Baruipur is a city and also a municipality in the South 24 Parganas district, located within the Indian state of West Bengal.

The 12-year-old girl had gone missing on July 4, and the next day her body was found inside a sack in the Surjyapur Haat area.

The incident sparked outrage among local residents who later blocked the Baruipur-Jaynagar Road, burnt tyres and damaged a few police vehicles. They demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible.

A then-angry mob allegedly beat the man to death who was involved in the crime after the girl’s body was recovered.

Police have so far arrested three people in connection with the alleged rape and murder. A six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the case.

Also Read: Who Was Prabhas Mondal? Baruipur Minor Rape-Murder Case Accused Shot Dead in Police Encounter