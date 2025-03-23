‘Baseless And Preposterous’: Justice Varma Rejects Allegations Of Cash Found At Residence

Justice Yashwant Varma has strongly refuted allegations regarding the discovery of cash in the storeroom of his residence, calling it a conspiracy to “malign” him. His statement comes in response to a letter from Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, who sought written explanations following reports of allegedly burnt currency found after a fire broke out last week.

In his reply, addressed to Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Justice Varma categorically denied any knowledge of the cash, calling the accusations “totally preposterous.”

Justice Varma Refutes Allegations, Questions Evidence

Justice Varma expressed deep concerns over the lack of credible evidence supporting the claims. “What baffles me is the complete absence of any sacks of allegedly burnt currency which were ever recovered or seized,” he stated. He further emphasized that neither his daughter, personal secretary, nor household staff were shown any such cash, reinforcing his claim that none existed.

He clarified that the storeroom in question is separate from his living quarters, used only for storage of miscellaneous household items. “The suggestion that one would store cash in an open, freely accessible and commonly used storeroom near the staff quarters verges on the incredible and incredulous,” he added, condemning the media for reporting unverified claims.

“I state unequivocally that no cash was ever placed in that storeroom either by me or any of my family members and strongly denounce the suggestion that the alleged cash belonged to us. The very idea or suggestion that this cash was kept or stored by us is totally preposterous. The suggestion that one would store cash in an open, freely accessible and commonly used storeroom near the staff quarters or in an outhouse verges on the incredible and incredulous. It is a room which is completely disassociated from my living areas and a boundary wall demarcates my living area from that outhouse. I only wish that the media had conducted some enquiry before I came to be indicted and defamed in the press.” he said in a statement.

Justice Varma Calls for Inquiry, Cites Damage to Reputation

The controversy began after Chief Justice Khanna’s letter, dated March 21, 2025, asked Justice Varma to account for the cash, clarify its source, and identify who removed the purportedly burnt money. He was also instructed not to dispose of or modify any mobile phone data, while service providers were asked to provide his call records.

“I was totally shocked to see the contents of the video since that depicted something which was not found on site as I had seen it. It was this which prompted me to observe that this clearly appeared to be a conspiracy to frame and malign me.” he added.

Justice Varma stated that the fire, which broke out around midnight, was reported by his daughter and private secretary. Emergency services were immediately called, and all household members were evacuated. He asserted that no cash was found at the scene once the fire was extinguished.

Raising concerns about an orchestrated attempt to tarnish his image, he linked the accusations to previous social media rumors from December 2024. He also noted that the Chief Justice of the High Court initially termed the fire an act of arson.

Integrity Intact, Demands Investigation

“In the life of a judge, nothing matters more than reputation and character. That has been severely tarnished and irreparably damaged,” Justice Varma said, denouncing the allegations as baseless. He called for an independent inquiry into his judicial conduct and reputation within the legal fraternity, affirming that his integrity remains intact.

