Batala Grenade Attack: Punjab Police Foils Pak-ISI Plot, 6 Held for Terror Module

The attack, which targeted a liquor vend in the Focal Point area of Batala on May 17, 2025, failed after the grenade did not explode due to faulty assembly.

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police has successfully dismantled a terror module linked to Pakistan’s ISI and Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Six individuals involved in an attempted grenade attack in Batala have been arrested.

The attack, which targeted a liquor vend in the Focal Point area of Batala on May 17, 2025, failed after the grenade did not explode due to faulty assembly. The prompt action by police averted what could have been a dangerous incident.

Foreign-Based Operatives Behind the Plot

Director General of Police Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, revealed that the module was being remotely controlled by operatives based overseas. These handlers were identified as Maninder Billa and Mannu Agwan, acting under instructions from terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda.

Those arrested include Jatin Kumar alias Rohan, Barinder Singh alias Sajan, Abraham alias Rohit, and Sunil Kumar, all from Shukarpura in Batala. Two others, Rahul Masih from Harnam Nagar and Sohit from Qila Des Raj, were also held.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Police recovered a .30 bore pistol from the group during the operation.

According to DGP Yadav, the accused had been ordered to target liquor shops to create fear among contractors. The intention was to set the stage for extortion attempts.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the module had been directed by its foreign handlers to lob a grenade at any liquor vend with the intent to spread fear among contractors, thereby creating a conducive environment for extortion demands.”

Swift Police Action Cracks the Module

Senior Superintendent of Police Batala, Suhail Qasim Mir, shared that multiple police teams were deployed immediately after the failed attack. Using a combination of technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, they tracked and arrested all six individuals involved.

“In a record time, six accused involved in lobbing, logistics and finances were traced and arrested,” said the SSP.

During one of the follow-up operations, accused Jatin Kumar attempted to escape while being taken to recover a weapon. He opened fire at the police and was injured in retaliatory firing.

He was taken to the local Civil Hospital for medical care.

Grenade Assembled Without Technical Skill

Investigations found that the grenade used in the attack was put together under guidance received through a video call. The call involved Maninder Billa and an unidentified associate.

The suspects had no technical training, which led to the improper assembly of the explosive. This flaw prevented it from detonating.

“The grenade had been assembled by the accused based on instructions received via a video call from Maninder Billa and another unknown individual, without any technical knowledge. Due to this, the assembly was faulty and led to the grenade not detonating,” said the SSP.

A case has been registered under FIR No. 148 at Civil Lines Police Station, Batala. The charges include sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, sections 111 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Kalyan Building Collapse: 6 Killed In Devastating Accident During Renovation In Maharashtra