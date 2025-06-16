Live Tv
Bathinda Bulldozer Action: Punjab Police Demolish Illegal Drug Dens Linked To NDPS Cases

Bathinda Bulldozer Action: Punjab Police Demolish Illegal Drug Dens Linked To NDPS Cases

Earlier, in a major crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling, the Commissionerate Police, Jalandhar, busted an international narco-trafficking cartel and arrested one accused with 5 Kg of heroin.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 13:52:31 IST

Bathinda Police on Monday carried out bulldozer action at a known drug hotspot in Dhobiana. The operation targeted the demolition of two houses declared illegal by the Civil Department. Superintendent of Police (SP) Narinder Singh confirmed that both properties had a total of five NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases registered against them.

“Today we reached Dhobiana Basti to demolish two houses that were declared illegal by the Civil Department. The duty magistrate had requested police force deployment, for which the Civil Lines Police Station and the Reserve Force were mobilised to maintain law and order at the site. One of the houses belongs to Rajrani. Both properties have a total of five NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases registered against them, related to the sale of heroin…” Singh told ANI.

On May 22, the Punjab Police demolished illegal properties of two smugglers constructed on Panchayat land in Amritsar. These properties belonged to Jagpreet alias Jagga and Satnam alias Satta, both currently in jail for drug peddling activities. SSP Amritsar Rural, Maninder Singh, said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav have ordered police to take stringent action against individuals who acquire wealth through the drug trade.

Speaking with ANI, Maninder Singh said, “We have received orders from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav that strict action should be taken against those who make wealth through the drug trade. Today, in the Dharar village, action is being taken on the properties of Jagpreet alias Jagga and Satnam alias Satta.”

He further stated that the revenue department confirmed these properties were illegally constructed on Panchayat land. “We received information from the revenue department that the properties are constructed on illegal land, land of the Panchayat. The notice was given to their family to prove legality, and when it failed, we took the action,” he added.

Earlier, in a major crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling, the Commissionerate Police, Jalandhar, busted an international narco-trafficking cartel and arrested one accused with 5 Kg of heroin. Punjab Police identified the accused as Shiva, alias Sodhi, who had been in contact with foreign smugglers for the past two years. His arrest led to the dismantling of a significant smuggling network.

(From ANI)

