Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Bay Of Bengal Earthquake: Magnitude, Epicenter, Tsunami Warning And All Details

Bay Of Bengal Earthquake: Magnitude, Epicenter, Tsunami Warning And All Details

Tremors from a magnitude 5.1 earthquake in the Bay of Bengal were felt in parts of Kolkata early Tuesday morning, sparking concern among residents. The quake, recorded at a depth of 91 km, did not trigger any immediate damage or tsunami warnings.

Bay Of Bengal Earthquake: Magnitude, Epicenter, Tsunami Warning And All Details

Tremors from a magnitude 5.1 earthquake in the Bay of Bengal were felt in parts of Kolkata early Tuesday morning.


A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted the Bay of Bengal early on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. The tremor occurred at 6:10 AM IST at a depth of 91 km, with its epicenter located at latitude 19.52°N and longitude 88.55°E.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Authorities have not issued any tsunami warnings, and there are no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Further details are awaited.

Delhi Shaken by Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a separate incident, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Delhi on the morning of February 17, sending tremors across the national capital and its adjoining areas. According to the NCS, the quake occurred at a shallow depth of about 5 km.

While no injuries or property damage have been reported, many residents described experiencing a sudden loud sound when the tremors hit. “I was just waking up when I heard a deep rumbling noise, and then the whole house shook for a few seconds,” said a local resident from South Delhi.

Experts explain that such sounds are common during shallow-focus earthquakes. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) states that high-frequency vibrations from these quakes can create booming noises. As the ground moves, it generates short-period seismic waves, which travel through the air as sound waves. The shallower the earthquake, the more intense the sound and energy released.

India’s Seismic Vulnerability

India is highly susceptible to earthquakes due to its position at the convergence of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The ongoing collision of these plates has led to the formation of multiple seismic zones across the subcontinent. Over the years, several significant earthquakes have caused widespread destruction, loss of life, and economic setbacks in different regions.

As seismic activity remains a persistent concern, experts emphasize the importance of preparedness and monitoring to mitigate risks associated with future tremors.

Further updates on these earthquakes will be provided as more information becomes available.

Also Read: Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.1 Strikes Bay Of Bengal

Filed under

Bay Of Bengal Earthquake earthquake news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam 2.0

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam...

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three To Six Lakh Crores

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three...

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine