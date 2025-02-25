Tremors from a magnitude 5.1 earthquake in the Bay of Bengal were felt in parts of Kolkata early Tuesday morning, sparking concern among residents. The quake, recorded at a depth of 91 km, did not trigger any immediate damage or tsunami warnings.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted the Bay of Bengal early on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. The tremor occurred at 6:10 AM IST at a depth of 91 km, with its epicenter located at latitude 19.52°N and longitude 88.55°E.

Authorities have not issued any tsunami warnings, and there are no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Further details are awaited.

Delhi Shaken by Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake

In a separate incident, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Delhi on the morning of February 17, sending tremors across the national capital and its adjoining areas. According to the NCS, the quake occurred at a shallow depth of about 5 km.

While no injuries or property damage have been reported, many residents described experiencing a sudden loud sound when the tremors hit. “I was just waking up when I heard a deep rumbling noise, and then the whole house shook for a few seconds,” said a local resident from South Delhi.

Experts explain that such sounds are common during shallow-focus earthquakes. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) states that high-frequency vibrations from these quakes can create booming noises. As the ground moves, it generates short-period seismic waves, which travel through the air as sound waves. The shallower the earthquake, the more intense the sound and energy released.

India’s Seismic Vulnerability

India is highly susceptible to earthquakes due to its position at the convergence of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The ongoing collision of these plates has led to the formation of multiple seismic zones across the subcontinent. Over the years, several significant earthquakes have caused widespread destruction, loss of life, and economic setbacks in different regions.

As seismic activity remains a persistent concern, experts emphasize the importance of preparedness and monitoring to mitigate risks associated with future tremors.

Further updates on these earthquakes will be provided as more information becomes available.

