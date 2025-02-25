Bay Of Bengal Earthquake: Remembering The 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami That Killed Thousands

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook the Bay of Bengal early Tuesday, sending tremors across Kolkata and parts of West Bengal. While no damage was reported, the seismic activity reignited memories of past disasters in the region.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook the Bay of Bengal early Tuesday, sending tremors across Kolkata and parts of West Bengal.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the Bay of Bengal early on Tuesday morning, with tremors felt in Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that the earthquake occurred at 6:10 AM IST.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

An official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told news agency PTI that the earthquake was recorded near Puri, Odisha. The quake originated at a depth of 91 km in the Bay of Bengal, with its epicenter located at latitude 19.52 N and longitude 88.55 E, the official added.

No Immediate Reports of Damage After Earthquake

Although the tremors caused momentary panic among residents of Kolkata, no immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The NCS confirmed the details in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“EQ of M: 5.1, On: 25/02/2025 06:10:25 IST, Lat: 19.52 N, Long: 88.55 E, Depth: 91 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal.”

Residents took to social media to share their experiences, with many reporting sudden jolts early in the morning. Hashtags related to it trended briefly as users discussed its impact and checked on each other’s safety.

Remembering the 2004 Indian Ocean Earthquake and Tsunami

The seismic activity in the Bay of Bengal brings back memories of the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, which took a catastrophic toll on South and Southeast Asia.

In one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history, more than 230,000 people lost their lives across India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Thailand, and Indonesia. The event caused billions of dollars in damages, as a 100-foot tsunami was triggered by a massive undersea earthquake measuring between 9.1 and 9.3 in magnitude.

Also known as the Boxing Day Tsunami or the Sumatra-Andaman earthquake, the tremors were so powerful that they caused the entire planet to vibrate. According to geological estimates, the 2004 event was the third-largest earthquake ever recorded, triggering aftershocks as far away as Alaska.

Impact and Global Response

The tsunami, resulting from an undersea megathrust earthquake along the fault line between the Burma Plate and the Indian Plate, affected multiple countries. Coastal communities across the Indian Ocean suffered widespread destruction, with Indonesia being the hardest hit due to its location between the Pacific Ring of Fire and the Alpide Belt.

The global humanitarian response was immediate, with more than $14 billion in aid pouring in to help affected countries recover from the disaster. The 2002 Sumatra earthquake is believed to have been a foreshock to the catastrophic event in 2004.

Also Read: Is There A Tsunami Warning As Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Hits Bay Of Bengal?