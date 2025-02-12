Bayern Munich vs. Celtic: Champions League Clash Preview

Bayern Munich heads into their UEFA Champions League play-off against Celtic on a high after a dominant 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen.

Bayern Munich heads into their UEFA Champions League play-off against Celtic on a high after a dominant 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen. Vincent Kompany’s men showcased their attacking prowess, with Harry Kane netting two penalties and Leroy Sané adding another in a strong second-half performance at the Allianz Arena.

Now, the Bavarians travel to Glasgow to face Celtic at the iconic Celtic Park, known for its electrifying European nights. Historically, Bayern has fared well against the Scottish giants, winning three and drawing one in their last four Champions League encounters.

Celtic: Team News and Key Players

Celtic fans have had much to celebrate this season. Brendan Rodgers’ side sits comfortably atop the Scottish Premiership with a commanding 13-point lead over Rangers. Their European journey has been equally impressive, aside from a heavy 7-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund. Celtic have claimed victories over Slovan Bratislava, RB Leipzig, and Young Boys Bern while securing draws against Atalanta, Club Brugge, and Dinamo Zagreb.

On the squad front, veteran winger James Forrest remains sidelined due to a foot injury. Japanese international Daizen Maeda, initially suspended for his red card against Young Boys, is now available after a successful appeal. All eyes will be on Nicolas Kühn, who has recorded 17 goals and 12 assists this season. The 25-year-old German winger, a former RB Leipzig academy player, previously helped Bayern Munich’s reserves clinch the 3. Liga title in 2020.

Bayern Munich: Team News and Tactical Adjustments

Bayern Munich faces Celtic following a mixed campaign, with shock defeats to Aston Villa, Barcelona, and Feyenoord ending their hopes of a top-eight league phase finish. While the German champions remain favorites, they must be wary of Celtic’s counterattacking threats at home.

On the injury front, Bayern travels with a slightly depleted squad. Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz remains sidelined with kidney issues, while Joao Palhinha will also miss out due to illness. Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies resumed individual training but is not expected to be match-fit in time. There is a chance, however, that Serge Gnabry could return from a gastrointestinal issue, while summer signing Hiroki Ito is working towards match fitness and could make the trip to Glasgow.

Tactically, Kompany may opt for minor adjustments. Konrad Laimer could replace Sacha Boey at right-back, partnering with Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-Jae, and Raphael Guerreiro in defense. Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic are expected to continue their midfield partnership. In attack, Kingsley Coman might be dropped in favor of a fit-again Leroy Sané, joining Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise behind talisman Harry Kane.

Match Expectations

Bayern Munich enters the match as favorites but must be prepared for a tough test at Celtic Park, where the hosts have built a strong European reputation. Celtic will look to capitalize on their home advantage and maintain their attacking momentum. With both teams featuring key players returning from injuries, Wednesday’s showdown promises to be an exciting and competitive battle in the Champions League.

