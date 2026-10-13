Beant Singh Murder Convict Jagtar Singh Hawara Wants to Leave Tihar Jail for Punjab, Why Has the Supreme Court Asked for IB Inputs?

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi government to obtain inputs from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) before proceeding with a plea by Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted in the 1995 assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, seeking a transfer from Delhi’s Tihar Jail to a prison in Punjab.

The court said the matter was sensitive and indicated that it could not go against the advice of the state government without considering the security concerns involved. A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale heard arguments over whether Hawara, who is serving a life sentence, should be moved closer to his home state.

The court’s direction brings intelligence assessments into focus as it considers the security risks and grounds cited in Hawara’s transfer petition.

Why Delhi Government Opposes Hawara’s Transfer to Punjab

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Delhi government, opposed the plea, citing Hawara’s history of escaping from a high-security prison and the possibility of another escape attempt.

Bhati told the court that Hawara’s death sentence in the Beant Singh murder case had been commuted to life imprisonment. She also referred to a Ministry of Home Affairs advisory concerning the transfer of high-risk prisoners.

Citing an affidavit filed by the Punjab government, Bhati further argued that moving Hawara to a prison in Punjab could affect the state’s law and order situation. She also pointed to his conviction in a case involving the digging of a tunnel inside Chandigarh jail.

The 2004 Burail Jailbreak That Remains Central to the Case

Hawara’s prison history is a key factor in the government’s opposition. In January 2004, he escaped from Chandigarh’s high-security Burail Jail along with Paramjit Singh Bheora, Tara and Devi Singh. The group reportedly dug a tunnel nearly 100 feet long to flee.

Hawara and Bheora were rearrested within the next two years, while Tara was later arrested in Thailand. Devi Singh remains absconding and has been declared a proclaimed offender.

The Delhi government has relied on this episode to support its concerns about transferring Hawara to another prison.

Hawara Cites Prison Conduct, Family Ties and Pending Cases

Hawara’s petition argues that his conduct in prison has remained without blemish apart from the 2004 jailbreak. It also states that no case is pending against him in Delhi and that he is a native of Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district.

The plea claims that 36 cases were registered against him after the Beant Singh assassination and that he was acquitted in all but one. It further argues that another convict in the same case, who was also involved in the jailbreak, was transferred from Tihar to a prison in Chandigarh.

“The mere fact that the petitioner was considered a high-risk prisoner years ago is not a good enough reason today to keep the prisoner in Delhi and not shift him to Punjab,” the petition stated. It also cited the presence of Hawara’s daughter in Punjab as a reason for the transfer.

Supreme Court to Reconsider Transfer Plea After Intelligence Assessment

Hawara was sentenced to death by a trial court in March 2007. In October 2010, the Punjab and Haryana High Court commuted the sentence to life imprisonment, directing that he should not be released for the remainder of his life.

According to the petition, appeals filed by Hawara and the prosecution against the High Court verdict remain pending before the Supreme Court.

The court has now asked the Delhi government to seek Intelligence Bureau inputs before the transfer plea is taken up again. The intelligence assessment could help inform the court’s consideration of the competing arguments over prison security, public order and Hawara’s request to serve his sentence in Punjab.