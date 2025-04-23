Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Because Of Him, We Are Alive, We Are Proud Of Him’: Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife Breaks Down, Pahalgam Attack

‘Because Of Him, We Are Alive, We Are Proud Of Him’: Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife Breaks Down, Pahalgam Attack

Those were the poignant words of the wife of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who lost his life in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

‘Because Of Him, We Are Alive, We Are Proud Of Him’: Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife Breaks Down, Pahalgam Attack


Those were the poignant words of the wife of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who lost his life in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Her tears, strength and heartfelt tribute captured a nation’s grief and pride in equal measure.

Lieutenant Narwal was among the 26 victims of the brutal assault carried out in the Baisaran valley of Pahalgam. A young officer, off duty and on vacation with his family, Narwal’s last moments were spent shielding others. Eyewitnesses recall his bravery in trying to protect fellow tourists, including his own family, as terrorists indiscriminately opened fire.

His wife’s farewell was filled with sorrow, but also unwavering dignity. Standing by his coffin wrapped in the tricolour, she said, “He lived with pride and he died with honour. Because of him, we are alive today.”

The nation now mourns a hero not only for his uniform but for his selfless act in a moment of unthinkable horror. As search operations continue and the country demands justice, the memory of Lieutenant Narwal stands tall — a reminder of quiet courage, of sacrifice, and of love in the face of terror.

Must Read: ‘Muslims Are Scared Because Of Hindutva’: Robert Vadra Defends Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

Filed under

Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal Pahalgam Terror Attack

In an exclusive investiga

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani Terror Camps Operating in PoK and Along the Jammu and Kashmir...
newsx

Pahalgam Terror Attack: 3,337 People Evacuated From Srinagar In 6 Hours, Says Aviation Minister
newsx

‘Because Of Him, We Are Alive, We Are Proud Of Him’: Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay...
newsx

‘Muslims Are Scared Because Of Hindutva’: Robert Vadra Defends Pahalgam Terrorist Attack
Businessman Robert Vadra

‘That’s A Message To The PM’: Did Robert Vadra Justify Pahalgam Terror Attack
newsx

PIL In Supreme Court Seeks Tourist Safety Measures In Terror-Sensitive Zones
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani Terror Camps Operating in PoK and Along the Jammu and Kashmir Border

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani Terror Camps Operating in PoK and Along the Jammu and Kashmir...

Pahalgam Terror Attack: 3,337 People Evacuated From Srinagar In 6 Hours, Says Aviation Minister

Pahalgam Terror Attack: 3,337 People Evacuated From Srinagar In 6 Hours, Says Aviation Minister

‘Muslims Are Scared Because Of Hindutva’: Robert Vadra Defends Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

‘Muslims Are Scared Because Of Hindutva’: Robert Vadra Defends Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

‘That’s A Message To The PM’: Did Robert Vadra Justify Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘That’s A Message To The PM’: Did Robert Vadra Justify Pahalgam Terror Attack

PIL In Supreme Court Seeks Tourist Safety Measures In Terror-Sensitive Zones

PIL In Supreme Court Seeks Tourist Safety Measures In Terror-Sensitive Zones

Entertainment

Who Is Sajal Malik? Pakistani TikToker’s Alleged Private Video Gets Leaked Featuring Her In A Compromising Position

Who Is Sajal Malik? Pakistani TikToker’s Alleged Private Video Gets Leaked Featuring Her In A

Who Was Lalit Manchanda? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor, 48, Dies By Suicide At His Home In Meerut

Who Was Lalit Manchanda? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor, 48, Dies By Suicide At

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking Claim Amid His Mental Health Rumours

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him Make Independent Decisions

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him

Caught On Cam: Why Was Lil Uzi Vert Rushed To Hospital In An Ambulance With His Longtime Girlfriend JT?

Caught On Cam: Why Was Lil Uzi Vert Rushed To Hospital In An Ambulance With

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After