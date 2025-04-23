‘Because Of Him, We Are Alive, We Are Proud Of Him’: Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife Breaks Down, Pahalgam Attack

Those were the poignant words of the wife of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who lost his life in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Those were the poignant words of the wife of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who lost his life in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Her tears, strength and heartfelt tribute captured a nation’s grief and pride in equal measure.

Lieutenant Narwal was among the 26 victims of the brutal assault carried out in the Baisaran valley of Pahalgam. A young officer, off duty and on vacation with his family, Narwal’s last moments were spent shielding others. Eyewitnesses recall his bravery in trying to protect fellow tourists, including his own family, as terrorists indiscriminately opened fire.

#WATCH | Delhi | Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's wife bids an emotional farewell to her husband, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack The couple got married on April 16.

His wife’s farewell was filled with sorrow, but also unwavering dignity. Standing by his coffin wrapped in the tricolour, she said, “He lived with pride and he died with honour. Because of him, we are alive today.”

The nation now mourns a hero not only for his uniform but for his selfless act in a moment of unthinkable horror. As search operations continue and the country demands justice, the memory of Lieutenant Narwal stands tall — a reminder of quiet courage, of sacrifice, and of love in the face of terror.

