Beef Biryani Controversy Erupts At AMU, Admin Blames ‘Typo’

The administration later clarified it was a "typing error" and issued a show-cause notice to the responsible students.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) found itself at the center of a controversy after a notice, purportedly issued by two senior students, claimed that beef biryani would be served instead of chicken biryani for Sunday lunch at Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall. The notice quickly went viral on social media, triggering a heated debate.

According to the notice, “Sunday’s lunch menu has been changed, and beef biryani will be served instead of chicken biryani as per demand.” Following an uproar, the AMU administration clarified that the notice contained a “typing error” and assured that those responsible for issuing it had been served a show-cause notice.

Here is the controversial notice:

AMU’s Clarification

AMU initially refrained from making a statement but later distanced itself from the notice, calling it an “unintentional mistake.” A university official stated, “The matter was brought to our attention. We found that the notice was regarding the food menu. However, it contained a clear typing error. The notice was immediately withdrawn as it had no official signatures, raising doubts about its authenticity.”

The university also confirmed that its provost had issued a show-cause notice to the two senior students who put up the notice, stressing that the matter was being taken seriously to ensure strict adherence to regulations.

The controversy attracted political reactions, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and AMU alumnus Nishit Sharma criticizing the university’s handling of the issue. He alleged that the administration was “encouraging radical elements and covering up student misconduct.”

As the issue gained traction, several voices on social media weighed in, with some questioning the intent behind the notice and others urging restraint over the matter. While AMU has taken corrective action, the incident has once again put the institution under political and public scrutiny.

