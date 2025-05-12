Home
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
  Before 2025, When Was The Last Test Match India Played Without Kohli And Rohit?

Before 2025, When Was The Last Test Match India Played Without Kohli And Rohit?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retire from Test cricket. India will play its first Test without them since January 2022. Combined, they scored over 13,000 runs.

Before 2025, When Was The Last Test Match India Played Without Kohli And Rohit?


A defining chapter in Indian cricket history has officially closed. Two of India’s most celebrated batsmen, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, have announced their retirement from Test cricket, just months before India’s tour of England in July 2025.

On May 7, Rohit Sharma confirmed his retirement quietly. Days later, Virat Kohli posted an emotional message on Instagram, ending his illustrious red-ball career that began in 2011.

A Legacy Carved in 190 Tests and 13,531 Runs

Together, the duo formed the backbone of India’s Test batting for over a decade. In 190 Test matches combined, they amassed 13,531 runs, 44 centuries, and countless match-winning performances.

From Adelaide to Lord’s, and Cape Town to Chepauk, they were India’s answer to pace, spin, and pressure.

When Did India Last Play Without Both Kohli and Rohit?

The last time India fielded a Test XI without both Kohli and Rohit was in January 2022, during the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg. Kohli was sidelined with a back spasm, and Rohit missed the series due to a hamstring injury. Under KL Rahul’s captaincy, India lost the match and eventually the series 2-1—a moment that also ended Kohli’s captaincy stint.

Instagram Goodbye: Kohli’s Emotional Exit

Virat Kohli’s farewell was heartfelt: “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue…”

With those words, the Delhi-born stalwart acknowledged the emotional weight of closing this chapter, having shaped the soul of Indian Test cricket for 14 years.

Who Will Fill Their Shoes?

As India gears up for the England tour, the responsibility now shifts to young stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and others. Their talent is unquestioned, but the aura, presence, and leadership of Kohli and Rohit will be difficult to replace.

From the dressing room vibe to the crease walk, nothing will feel quite the same. The bat twirls, steely stares, and captain’s grit will now live on in memory.

India’s Probable Test Squad for England Tour

With a generational shift underway, the selection committee is likely to bank on fresh blood—Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, and Ravindra Jadeja might take center stage alongside established bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

