Sunday, March 16, 2025
Before Vadodara’s Fatal Crash, Accused Had A Police Run-In: Let Off With Just An Apology—What Happened Before?

Vadodara crash accused Rakshit Chaurasia had a police encounter weeks earlier but was let off with an apology. The tragedy now raises questions about missed warnings.

Before Vadodara’s Fatal Crash, Accused Had A Police Run-In: Let Off With Just An Apology—What Happened Before?


Just weeks before the tragic Vadodara road accident that killed a woman and left seven others injured, 20-year-old Rakshit Chaurasia had a prior run-in with the police but was let go with a mere apology.

According to The Times of India, Chaurasia and his friends were involved in a disturbance at a residential apartment in Fatehganj. A lawyer, whose office is in the same building, confronted them after they caused a commotion. Instead of backing down, the group allegedly threatened and verbally abused him.

The lawyer then alerted the police, and with the support of local residents, the group was taken to Sayajiganj police station. However, no formal complaint was filed. Instead, Chaurasia and his friends were asked to submit a written apology, after which they were released. The incident was recorded in the station diary as a compromise between both parties.

Less than a month later, Chaurasia was at the center of a fatal accident in Vadodara, raising questions about whether stronger action in the earlier case could have prevented the tragedy.

ALSO READ: Reservation Not Just For Muslims, Says Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

