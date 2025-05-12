Home
Beggar In Bengal Admits Being Bangladeshi Spy, Caught Near Bengdubi Military Station In Siliguri

A man claiming to be a Bangladeshi spy was remanded to police custody by a Siliguri court on Saturday, a day after he was detained by Army personnel near the high-security Bengdubi military station in north Bengal.

A man claiming to be a Bangladeshi spy was remanded to police custody by a Siliguri court on Saturday, a day after he was detained by Army personnel near the high-security Bengdubi military station in north Bengal.

According to a senior police official, the suspect was first noticed loitering suspiciously outside the military base on Friday. When confronted and questioned by Army personnel, he allegedly confessed to being a spy from Bangladesh.

“He identified himself as Ashraful Alam, a deputy superintendent in Bangladesh’s secret service. He said he entered India by crossing the Mahananda river,” the officer said, requesting anonymity. The man was then handed over to the Bagdogra police for further investigation.

What stood out, officials noted, was his dishevelled appearance—long, unkempt salt-and-pepper beard, torn clothes, and no identification papers. All that was found in his possession was a two-rupee coin.

The Army has not issued any official statement on the arrest, but security at the Bengdubi military station has been visibly heightened, especially given the current tension with Pakistan. The police, meanwhile, began sanitising the outer perimeter of the base using sniffer dogs and metal detectors.

The Bengdubi military station, located in the Naxalbari block of the Siliguri subdivision, is a sprawling and strategically important Army base. It houses a hospital and an Army Public School. Only recently, on March 20, Lt Gen RC Tiwari, GOC-in-C Eastern Command, had visited the station to inaugurate a medical camp for Army veterans and civilians.

