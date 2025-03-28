Home
Friday, March 28, 2025
  Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Disagrees With India Becoming The World's Largest Economy

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Disagrees With India Becoming The World’s Largest Economy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sparked controversy with her recent remarks on India's economic trajectory, drawing sharp criticism from BJP leader Amit Malviya.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sparked controversy with her recent remarks on India’s economic trajectory, drawing sharp criticism from BJP leader Amit Malviya. Banerjee, while speaking at Oxford University’s Kellogg College, appeared skeptical about India’s potential to become the world’s largest economy by 2030, citing global uncertainties.

When asked about India’s path towards world’s largest economy, CM Mamata Banerjee said, “I will differ that.

Reacting to her statement, Malviya accused Banerjee of undermining India’s economic aspirations on an international platform. He took to social media, stating, “West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has a problem with India becoming the world’s largest economy… This is truly shameful. She is a disgrace to the constitutional office she holds. Who behaves like this on foreign soil?”

The Controversial Statement

During a discussion at Oxford, businessman Karan Bilimoria predicted that India would soon overtake global economies and emerge as the world’s largest. However, Banerjee, instead of endorsing the optimism, responded cautiously, expressing concerns about global economic instability following the COVID-19 pandemic. “If there is an economic war-like situation, how do you think you can gain? But we can hope that we will gain,” she stated.

Her remark was seen by critics as dismissive of India’s growth potential, with some accusing her of portraying the nation in a negative light on an international stage.

Bengal’s Economic Standing

Critics have also pointed out that West Bengal, under Banerjee’s leadership, has faced economic challenges, including stalled industrial projects, unemployment concerns, and a struggling investment climate. BJP leaders have used this controversy to highlight what they claim is a lack of economic progress in the state, contrasting it with India’s overall growth trajectory.

