Bengal Doctor Rapes Female Patient After Tranquilizing Injection, Arrested

A doctor in Hasnabad, West Bengal, was apprehended on Tuesday following allegations that he raped a female patient after sedating her with a tranquilizing serum. The arrest came in response to a complaint lodged by the victim and her husband, according to police reports.

The woman reported that the incident occurred when her husband was away from the state. She stated that she had sought medical assistance from the doctor, who initially administered a sedative. Following this, she alleges he proceeded to assault her while she was incapacitated.

Blackmail And Repeated Assault Claims

The victim further detailed that the accused doctor not only assaulted her but also took compromising photographs while she was under sedation. She claimed he then used these images to threaten her, stating he would release them online if she reported the incident. This intimidation, she alleged, led to multiple instances of assault and blackmail, with the doctor extorting a total of ₹4,00,000 from her.

Fear Of Stigma

The woman revealed that, due to social stigma and fear of judgment, she initially refrained from confiding in anyone. Her husband’s absence added to her vulnerability. However, upon his return, she disclosed the series of events, prompting them to file a formal complaint.

The accused was brought before a district court, where the public prosecutor requested five days of police custody to continue the investigation. Authorities indicated that, as part of the legal process, the victim’s confidential statement will be recorded before a judicial magistrate.

