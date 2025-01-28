Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Bengal Govt Sanction Received To Prosecute Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Hospital: CBI Tells Calcutta HC

The CBI informed the Calcutta High Court that it has received sanction from the West Bengal government to prosecute Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in an alleged financial irregularities case.

The CBI informed the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday that it has received sanction from the West Bengal government to prosecute Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in an alleged financial irregularities case.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed the special court handling the matter to frame charges within one week from its next hearing and to expedite the trial. The court also instructed the special court to consider the witness list and set a schedule to ensure the trial reaches a timely conclusion.

The CBI’s counsel informed the court that the central agency, which is investigating financial irregularities during Ghosh’s tenure, has also received prosecution sanction for another former official.

The agency submitted a progress report on the case, which included details of its chargesheet filed on November 29, 2024.

The investigation stems from a petition by Akhtar Ali, a former official at RG Kar hospital, seeking a CBI probe into alleged financial misconduct. This request was granted by the High Court and subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court.

Ghosh, currently in judicial remand, was arrested by the CBI during its investigation. The court directed the agency to take steps to assess whether the evidence collected justifies framing charges in the trial court.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) concerning the alleged money trail. The ED informed the court that it has conducted 22 searches and is actively tracing financial transactions related to the accused individuals.

The court emphasized the need for a swift and logical conclusion to the trial.

