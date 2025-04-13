‘Bengal No Longer Safe For Hindus’, Says BJP After 3 Killed In Murshidabad Violence Over Waqf Law

In response to the deteriorating law and order situation, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court led by Justice Soumen Sen directed the deployment of CAPF in Murshidabad.

Following violent clashes in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district over protests related to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that Hindus are “not safe” in the state. At least three people have died and over 138 have been arrested amid escalating tensions, prompting the Calcutta High Court to order the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the affected areas.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said the situation in the state was “very serious and delicate”. He accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of “appeasement politics” and claimed that Hindus face difficulties in observing their religious practices.

“One has to go to court to celebrate Hindu festivals here. Violence erupted again today. Two people died yesterday and one more in police firing. In Dhuliyan, Hindu-owned shops were looted. The police have lost control. So far, 35 policemen have been injured,” ANI quoted Adhikari as saying.

Adhikari said he had previously written to the Governor seeking central force deployment and had also appealed to the Chief Minister. “Since there was no action, I moved the court today,” he said, referring to a BJP rally scheduled at College Square on Sunday.

Deployment of CAPF

In response to the deteriorating law and order situation, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court led by Justice Soumen Sen directed the deployment of CAPF in Murshidabad. “We cannot turn a blind eye to the various reports that have surfaced which prima facie show vandalism in few districts of the State of West Bengal,” the court observed.

Apart from Murshidabad, violence was also reported in Amtala (South 24 Parganas), North 24 Parganas, and Champdani (Hooghly), further heightening communal tensions in the state.

Inspector General Karni Singh Shekhawat of the South Bengal Frontier, Border Security Force (BSF), visited the violence-hit areas in Murshidabad following the court order.

The incident has sparked a fresh political row between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), with the opposition demanding urgent intervention from the Centre to restore peace and ensure the safety of all communities.

