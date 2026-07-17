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Home > India News > 3 Dead, Including 2 Students, Several Injured After School Van Hit by Train in Murshidabad

3 Dead, Including 2 Students, Several Injured After School Van Hit by Train in Murshidabad

Three persons, including two school children, died when a pool car they were travelling in was hit by a train in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday morning, an official said.

3 Dead, Including 2 Students, Several Injured After School Van Hit by Train in Murshidabad. Photo: Video Grab
3 Dead, Including 2 Students, Several Injured After School Van Hit by Train in Murshidabad. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 10:29 IST

Three persons, including two school children, died when a pool car they were travelling in was hit by a train in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Friday morning, an official said. 

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3 Dead, Including 2 Students, Several Injured After School Van Hit by Train in Murshidabad
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3 Dead, Including 2 Students, Several Injured After School Van Hit by Train in Murshidabad

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3 Dead, Including 2 Students, Several Injured After School Van Hit by Train in Murshidabad

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3 Dead, Including 2 Students, Several Injured After School Van Hit by Train in Murshidabad
3 Dead, Including 2 Students, Several Injured After School Van Hit by Train in Murshidabad
3 Dead, Including 2 Students, Several Injured After School Van Hit by Train in Murshidabad
3 Dead, Including 2 Students, Several Injured After School Van Hit by Train in Murshidabad

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