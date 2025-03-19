Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Bengaluru: 5 Police Officers Suspended After Viral Video Shows Them Playing Cards Inside Station

Bengaluru: 5 Police Officers Suspended After Viral Video Shows Them Playing Cards Inside Station

Five police officers from the Wadi Police Station in Chittapur taluk, Kalaburagi district, have been suspended after a video showing them playing card games inside the station went viral on social media.

Bengaluru: 5 Police Officers Suspended After Viral Video Shows Them Playing Cards Inside Station

Five police officers from the Wadi Police Station in Chittapur taluk, Kalaburagi district, have been suspended after a video went viral.


Five police officers from the Wadi Police Station in Chittapur taluk, Kalaburagi district, have been suspended after a video showing them playing card games inside the station went viral on social media. Superintendent of Police (SP) Adduru Srinivasulu took swift action on Wednesday, issuing suspension orders and initiating an inquiry into the matter.

Action Taken Against Officers

The officers who have been suspended include Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mahmud Miya, head constables Imam, Nagaraj, and Saibanna, as well as constable Nagabhushan. Along with the suspension, the officers have also been served show-cause notices demanding an explanation for their actions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

SP Srinivasulu has further directed Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Tirumallesh to submit a detailed report on the incident.

Video Footage Sparks Outrage

The viral footage clearly shows five police personnel engaged in a card game within the police station. Among them, two are in uniform, while the other three are dressed in civilian clothing. One of the officers, who was in plain clothes, is seen objecting to the recording of the video, indicating their awareness of wrongdoing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The video quickly gained traction on social media, sparking public outrage over the apparent neglect of duty by law enforcement officers. Many netizens criticized the officers for prioritizing leisure activities over their responsibilities.

Minister Orders Strict Action

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, who represents the Chittapur Assembly constituency. He promptly directed SP Srinivasulu to take stringent action against the officers involved.

Reacting strongly to the viral video, Minister Priyank Kharge wrote on his social media account:

“Soon after I came to know of the incident, I ordered strict action against all the five police personnel. Though the footage is an old one, it is intolerable and unacceptable that police personnel indulge in playing card games within the station, neglecting their duties and responsibilities.”

The minister further warned that any form of misconduct or negligence by officers would not be tolerated and that law enforcement personnel must uphold the highest standards of professionalism.

Concerns Over Police Accountability

The incident has raised concerns about discipline and accountability within the police force. Many citizens have expressed disappointment, stating that such behavior erodes public trust in law enforcement agencies. Authorities have assured the public that appropriate measures are being taken to ensure such lapses do not occur in the future.

SP Srinivasulu has confirmed that an internal investigation is being conducted to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. The findings of this inquiry will determine whether further disciplinary action will be taken against the suspended officers.

ALSO READ: ‘Wishing Good Health’ Kerala CM Praises Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore On Safe Return To Earth

Filed under

Kalaburagi district Karnataka Police officers viral video

Indian football fans had

Watch: Sunil Chhetri Cries After India Defeats Maldives By 3-0 On International Return
Israel’s military has l

Israel Launches ‘Limited Ground Ops’ in Gaza, Breaks Ceasefire Agreement
British woman Ellis Matth

‘Living On Taxpayers’ Money’: How Did A British Woman Who Flaunted Lavish Lifestyle Get Trapped...
Meerut Murder Case

How WhatsApp Texts Led To The Killer Wife, Chilling Details Emerge In Merchant Navy Officer’s...
newsx

Caught On Cam: Danish Tourist Cleans Sikkim Roads; Internet Calls It A ‘Wake Up Call’
Cheetah Expert Vincent va

Who Was Vincent Van Der Merwe? Cheetah Expert Who Advised on Project Cheetah Dies By...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: Sunil Chhetri Cries After India Defeats Maldives By 3-0 On International Return

Watch: Sunil Chhetri Cries After India Defeats Maldives By 3-0 On International Return

Israel Launches ‘Limited Ground Ops’ in Gaza, Breaks Ceasefire Agreement

Israel Launches ‘Limited Ground Ops’ in Gaza, Breaks Ceasefire Agreement

‘Living On Taxpayers’ Money’: How Did A British Woman Who Flaunted Lavish Lifestyle Get Trapped in Thai Detention Center

‘Living On Taxpayers’ Money’: How Did A British Woman Who Flaunted Lavish Lifestyle Get Trapped...

How WhatsApp Texts Led To The Killer Wife, Chilling Details Emerge In Merchant Navy Officer’s Brutal Murder In Meerut

How WhatsApp Texts Led To The Killer Wife, Chilling Details Emerge In Merchant Navy Officer’s...

Caught On Cam: Danish Tourist Cleans Sikkim Roads; Internet Calls It A ‘Wake Up Call’

Caught On Cam: Danish Tourist Cleans Sikkim Roads; Internet Calls It A ‘Wake Up Call’

Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For A Better Future

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For

Trouble In Paradise? Selena Gomez And Her Fiance Benny Blanco Put A Pause On Their Wedding Plans- Here’s Why!

Trouble In Paradise? Selena Gomez And Her Fiance Benny Blanco Put A Pause On Their

I Followed Him Back: Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals How A Simple Instagram Exchange Kickstarted Their Love Story

I Followed Him Back: Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals How A Simple Instagram Exchange Kickstarted Their Love

Who Is Carl Erik Rinsch? Filmmaker Arrested After Swindling Netflix For $11Million Despite First Getting $44 Million

Who Is Carl Erik Rinsch? Filmmaker Arrested After Swindling Netflix For $11Million Despite First Getting

Did Aryan Khan Smoke Cigarettes In Jail? Ajaz Khan Makes Shocking Claim Of Helping Shah Rukh Khan’s Son

Did Aryan Khan Smoke Cigarettes In Jail? Ajaz Khan Makes Shocking Claim Of Helping Shah

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips