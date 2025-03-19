Bengaluru: 5 Police Officers Suspended After Viral Video Shows Them Playing Cards Inside Station

Five police officers from the Wadi Police Station in Chittapur taluk, Kalaburagi district, have been suspended after a video showing them playing card games inside the station went viral on social media.

Five police officers from the Wadi Police Station in Chittapur taluk, Kalaburagi district, have been suspended after a video showing them playing card games inside the station went viral on social media. Superintendent of Police (SP) Adduru Srinivasulu took swift action on Wednesday, issuing suspension orders and initiating an inquiry into the matter.

Action Taken Against Officers

The officers who have been suspended include Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mahmud Miya, head constables Imam, Nagaraj, and Saibanna, as well as constable Nagabhushan. Along with the suspension, the officers have also been served show-cause notices demanding an explanation for their actions.

SP Srinivasulu has further directed Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Tirumallesh to submit a detailed report on the incident.

Video Footage Sparks Outrage

The viral footage clearly shows five police personnel engaged in a card game within the police station. Among them, two are in uniform, while the other three are dressed in civilian clothing. One of the officers, who was in plain clothes, is seen objecting to the recording of the video, indicating their awareness of wrongdoing.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, sparking public outrage over the apparent neglect of duty by law enforcement officers. Many netizens criticized the officers for prioritizing leisure activities over their responsibilities.

Minister Orders Strict Action

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, who represents the Chittapur Assembly constituency. He promptly directed SP Srinivasulu to take stringent action against the officers involved.

Reacting strongly to the viral video, Minister Priyank Kharge wrote on his social media account:

“Soon after I came to know of the incident, I ordered strict action against all the five police personnel. Though the footage is an old one, it is intolerable and unacceptable that police personnel indulge in playing card games within the station, neglecting their duties and responsibilities.”

The minister further warned that any form of misconduct or negligence by officers would not be tolerated and that law enforcement personnel must uphold the highest standards of professionalism.

Concerns Over Police Accountability

The incident has raised concerns about discipline and accountability within the police force. Many citizens have expressed disappointment, stating that such behavior erodes public trust in law enforcement agencies. Authorities have assured the public that appropriate measures are being taken to ensure such lapses do not occur in the future.

SP Srinivasulu has confirmed that an internal investigation is being conducted to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. The findings of this inquiry will determine whether further disciplinary action will be taken against the suspended officers.