Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Bengaluru And A Few Other Districts Are Also Likely To Experience Rainfall On November 26 And 27

Bengaluru is set to experience cloudy skies and haze, with moderate rain and thundershowers forecasted for some districts from November 26th to 27th due to the cyclone’s influence.

A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclone by Wednesday, heading toward Tamil Nadu while skirting Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Bengaluru is set to experience cloudy skies and haze, with moderate rain and thundershowers forecasted for some districts from November 26th to 27th due to the cyclone’s influence.

Cyclone to Intensify as It Moves Toward Tamil Nadu

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression was located about 310 km southeast of Trincomalee, 710 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 800 km south-southeast of Chennai as of 8:30 AM Tuesday. The system is expected to continue moving north-northwest and strengthen into a cyclonic storm by November 27.

Over the next two days, it will move towards the Tamil Nadu coast while closely passing along the Sri Lanka coastline. The IMD has warned that the cyclone’s trajectory could bring moderate to heavy rains and gusty winds to parts of Tamil Nadu and surrounding areas.

Weather Forecast for Bengaluru: Cloudy Skies and Rain

In Bengaluru, residents can expect cloudy skies and haze on Tuesday and Wednesday as the cyclone’s outer bands begin to affect the region. The city’s temperatures are expected to hover around 24°C during the day and dip to 18°C at night on Tuesday, with slightly warmer conditions on Wednesday at 24°C and 19°C.

Rainfall Expected Across Karnataka on November 26-27

As the cyclone progresses, moderate rain and thundershowers are forecast for several districts in Karnataka on November 26th and 27th. Dr. N Puviarasan, a scientist at IMD, stated that areas like Kolar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kodagu, and Hassan could see rain during this period.

However, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and most of South Interior Karnataka will remain dry, as the cyclone’s impact will be more limited in these regions.

Expect a Cold Winter Ahead: IMD Predicts Harsh Conditions

Looking ahead, IMD meteorologists have warned that this winter will likely be colder than usual, primarily due to the La Niña phenomenon. CS Patil, Director of IMD Bengaluru, explained that lower-than-normal surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean are expected to lead to colder conditions in the region.

MUST READ:An Average Of 140 Women And Girls Were killed By A Partner Or Relative Per Day In 2023, The UN Says

Filed under

Bengaluru weather forecast Cyclone Bay of Bengal Cyclone impact Tamil Nadu IMD cyclone update La Niña winter prediction
