Bengaluru Badminton Coach Arrested For Raping Minor, Possessing Nude Photos Of 8 Girls

A badminton coach, aged 26-year-old was arrested in Bengaluru on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl and possessing sexually explicit photos and videos of eight minor girls, police confirmed on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Suresh Balaji, hails from Tamil Nadu and worked as a trainer at a badminton coaching centre in the Hulimavu area. Investigators said Balaji used his position to exploit multiple young girls attending training sessions at the centre.

The matter came to light earlier this week when the survivor, during a visit to her grandmother’s house, mistakenly sent a nude photo to the coach from her grandmother’s phone. Shocked by the discovery, the grandmother informed the family, who immediately approached the police.

According to police, Balaji had been sexually assaulting the 16-year-old girl for the past several months. He allegedly lured her to his residence under the pretext of personal coaching and repeatedly assaulted her, warning her not to reveal the abuse.

During the arrest, police seized Balaji’s mobile phone and uncovered disturbing evidence — nude photos and videos of at least eight minor girls aged between 13 and 16. Authorities believe the coach may have targeted multiple students from the training facility.

“We have arrested the accused and taken him into custody for eight days. Statements from victims have been recorded, and further investigation is ongoing. More victims may come forward,” said a senior police official.

A case has been registered against Balaji under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act.“Further investigation is ongoing, and more victims may come forward,” a police official said.

