Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Bengaluru Badminton Coach Arrested For Raping Minor, Possessing Nude Photos Of 8 Girls

Bengaluru Badminton Coach Arrested For Raping Minor, Possessing Nude Photos Of 8 Girls

According to police, Balaji had been sexually assaulting the 16-year-old girl for the past several months.

Bengaluru Badminton Coach Arrested For Raping Minor, Possessing Nude Photos Of 8 Girls


A badminton coach, aged 26-year-old was arrested in Bengaluru on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl and possessing sexually explicit photos and videos of eight minor girls, police confirmed on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Suresh Balaji, hails from Tamil Nadu and worked as a trainer at a badminton coaching centre in the Hulimavu area. Investigators said Balaji used his position to exploit multiple young girls attending training sessions at the centre.

The matter came to light earlier this week when the survivor, during a visit to her grandmother’s house, mistakenly sent a nude photo to the coach from her grandmother’s phone. Shocked by the discovery, the grandmother informed the family, who immediately approached the police.

According to police, Balaji had been sexually assaulting the 16-year-old girl for the past several months. He allegedly lured her to his residence under the pretext of personal coaching and repeatedly assaulted her, warning her not to reveal the abuse.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During the arrest, police seized Balaji’s mobile phone and uncovered disturbing evidence — nude photos and videos of at least eight minor girls aged between 13 and 16. Authorities believe the coach may have targeted multiple students from the training facility.

“We have arrested the accused and taken him into custody for eight days. Statements from victims have been recorded, and further investigation is ongoing. More victims may come forward,” said a senior police official.

A case has been registered against Balaji under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act.“Further investigation is ongoing, and more victims may come forward,” a police official said.

ALSO READ: Nepali Woman Found Dead In Delhi Room After Neighbours Report Foul Smell

Filed under

Badminton Coach Arrested Bengaluru rape

newsx

Watch: ‘Chinese Donald Trump’ Leaves IShowSpeed Stunned With Spot-On Impression During China Visit
A badminton coach, aged 2

Bengaluru Badminton Coach Arrested For Raping Minor, Possessing Nude Photos Of 8 Girls
The decomposed body of a

Nepali Woman Found Dead In Delhi Room After Neighbours Report Foul Smell
newsx

Chinese Woman Dies By Suicide In U.S. Custody After Visa Overstay — Officials Failed To...
Sree Narayana Dharma Pari

‘You Live In Fear’: SNDP Leader Vellappally Natesan Calls Malappuram District A ‘Separate Nation’, Faces...
President Droupadi Murmu

Waqf Bill Becomes Law After President Murmu’s Assent, What Does The New Law Mean?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: ‘Chinese Donald Trump’ Leaves IShowSpeed Stunned With Spot-On Impression During China Visit

Watch: ‘Chinese Donald Trump’ Leaves IShowSpeed Stunned With Spot-On Impression During China Visit

Nepali Woman Found Dead In Delhi Room After Neighbours Report Foul Smell

Nepali Woman Found Dead In Delhi Room After Neighbours Report Foul Smell

Chinese Woman Dies By Suicide In U.S. Custody After Visa Overstay — Officials Failed To Act For 2 Hours

Chinese Woman Dies By Suicide In U.S. Custody After Visa Overstay — Officials Failed To...

‘You Live In Fear’: SNDP Leader Vellappally Natesan Calls Malappuram District A ‘Separate Nation’, Faces Backlash

‘You Live In Fear’: SNDP Leader Vellappally Natesan Calls Malappuram District A ‘Separate Nation’, Faces...

Waqf Bill Becomes Law After President Murmu’s Assent, What Does The New Law Mean?

Waqf Bill Becomes Law After President Murmu’s Assent, What Does The New Law Mean?

Entertainment

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture