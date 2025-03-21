Home
Friday, March 21, 2025
Bengaluru Cafe’s ‘Hindi Is The Official Language’ Sign Sparks Controversy

A Bengaluru cafe’s “Hindi is the official language” sign sparked backlash. Police intervened, and owners removed it, citing unawareness. Investigation is ongoing.

Bengaluru Cafe’s ‘Hindi Is The Official Language’ Sign Sparks Controversy


A signboard at Sri Guru Darshan Cafe in Bengaluru’s Vidyaranyapura has sparked a fresh language debate in Karnataka’s capital. The board, which read “Hindi is the official language,” drew widespread criticism on social media, reigniting discussions on linguistic identity and Kannada pride.

Social Media Reactions

The sign quickly went viral, with X (formerly Twitter) users expressing outrage. Many questioned whether the message implied that Hindi-speaking customers were being prioritized over Kannada speakers.

  • One user criticized the act, calling it “provocative” and urged people to verify if the owner was responsible before blaming the business.
  • Another questioned, “Do they mean customers must know Hindi to eat here? If so, this should be shut down for creating tensions.”
  • Some speculated that the digital board might have been tampered with, claiming it could have been hacked.

Police Investigation and Removal of the Sign

Following the online backlash, local police intervened to investigate the matter. Officials revealed that the sign was put up by an individual named Babu, but the cafe owner was unaware of it until the controversy erupted online.

Upon learning about the issue, the owners removed the sign immediately. Authorities have assured that they are reviewing the incident further to determine if there was any deliberate mischief involved.

This incident highlights ongoing linguistic tensions in Bengaluru, where language identity remains a sensitive topic amid debates over Hindi’s role in the state.

