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Home > India News > Bengaluru CEO Clarifies On Not Hiring People From UP, Bihar, MP: Here’s What He Says

Bengaluru CEO Clarifies On Not Hiring People From UP, Bihar, MP: Here’s What He Says

A Bengaluru entrepreneur has defended his policy barring male candidates from four North Indian states, citing an alleged workplace incident and concerns over the safety of women and children.

Bengaluru Firm Defends Ban On Hiring Men From Four States (Image: X/ @IndianGems_)
Bengaluru Firm Defends Ban On Hiring Men From Four States (Image: X/ @IndianGems_)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 13:19 IST

A Bengaluru entrepreneur has defended his decision to stop hiring male candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, saying the policy followed an alleged incident involving a former male employee and female staff. Karthik SG, CEO of A1 Sports World, faced backlash on social media after announcing the blanket policy, with critics calling it racist. Speaking to NDTV’s Padmaja Joshi, he rejected that description, saying, “Not racist. It’s being regionally biased”.

Bengaluru entrepreneur explains why four states were singled out

Karthik said the issue began about two weeks ago when an employee from one of the four states was fired. He alleged that the man, an MBA graduate whose resume and background appeared clean, became abusive towards female employees after two months and tried to force himself on one of them despite warnings.

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“He was an MBA graduate and his resume and background looked clean…But after two months he started being abusive to female employees and also tried to force himself on one of them…For us our teams safety standards and the Young kids we work with is more important than running a business…” Karthik wrote on X. He added, “We value human life… and respect one another.”

The Bengaluru firm has 32 employees, including 14 women, while at least 20 staff members are from other states and 12 are from non-south states. Karthik said the average employee age is 25-26 and that the decision was unanimously supported by the female staff.

Bengaluru CEO cites safety promises made to young women

Karthik said young women had moved to Bengaluru for work after he spoke to their parents and promised they would be safe. “There was an incident about two weeks ago, which was quite bad and it was daunting for us to solve it,” he said.

He said employees told him, “We left our state because we were treated badly there. And we wanted to get out of this. If the same thing happens here, we are not happy.” He also said one female employee from Rajasthan had supported the policy.

Bengaluru company works with children and female trainers

Karthik said A1 Sports World also works with young children, making hiring decisions more sensitive. “We don’t sit in an office and work… Everyone is left on their own. I need to be very cautious because I don’t want to be roped into a POCSO case in the future,” he said.

Most trainers are former sportspersons with bachelor’s degrees, often in regional languages. Schools and parents demand more female trainers, he said, while the work requires trainers to touch children to guide them and correct their postures.

Karthik said the team initially suggested a much longer list of states, but he rejected that idea, saying, “If we do that, we’ll be confined to nowhere.” He said adult women can report sexual abuse or harassment, while children may fear reporting or lack the language to explain it.

The Bengaluru entrepreneur said he cannot trust men from the four states around women and children and is exploring psychological screening tests to assess candidates’ attitudes towards women and children. He said he would “apologise” for his post but would “stand his ground on the policy, though”.

Also Read: 16-Year-Old Girl’s Alleged Rape Sparks Outrage In Delhi’s Ranhola, Neighbour Arrested    

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Bengaluru CEO Clarifies On Not Hiring People From UP, Bihar, MP: Here’s What He Says
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Bengaluru CEO Clarifies On Not Hiring People From UP, Bihar, MP: Here’s What He Says

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Bengaluru CEO Clarifies On Not Hiring People From UP, Bihar, MP: Here’s What He Says
Bengaluru CEO Clarifies On Not Hiring People From UP, Bihar, MP: Here’s What He Says
Bengaluru CEO Clarifies On Not Hiring People From UP, Bihar, MP: Here’s What He Says
Bengaluru CEO Clarifies On Not Hiring People From UP, Bihar, MP: Here’s What He Says
Bengaluru CEO Clarifies On Not Hiring People From UP, Bihar, MP: Here’s What He Says

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