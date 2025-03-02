Bengaluru Commuter Compares Metro And Auto Fares—Viral Post Ignites Debate On Rising Travel Costs

A viral post comparing Bengaluru Metro and auto fares has sparked debate on travel costs. Following a fare hike, metro ridership has dropped significantly.

A Bengaluru resident recently took to the microblogging platform X to highlight the stark difference between metro and auto fares, triggering a heated debate on the affordability of public transport in the city. In his post, he pointed out that a trip from Malleshwara to Yelachenahalli for three people cost ₹180 by metro, while the same journey by auto amounted to ₹210. The post quickly went viral, drawing strong reactions from social media users.

Social Media Reactions

Many users weighed in on the debate, with mixed opinions on the metro pricing.

One user defended metro fares, stating, “Metro travel avoids traffic jams, so the pricing is fair. But yes, the current rates are a bit high, though not unaffordable.”

Another user expressed frustration over overcrowding in metro coaches, commenting, “Considering how packed the metro gets, there’s no space to even stand!”

A third user acknowledged the metro’s comfort but urged for price reductions, saying, “The comfort in the metro is priceless. Still, fares should be lowered to make commuting easier for the common man.”

Adding a humorous twist, another commuter joked about a fare reduction, noting, “Surprisingly, on my route, fares have actually decreased! Indiranagar to Baiyappanahalli was ₹15 earlier, now it’s ₹10.”

Metro Ridership Declines Post Fare Hike

The fare debate comes amid a significant drop in Bengaluru Metro ridership following a steep fare hike by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). According to sources, daily ridership had averaged around 8.5 lakh passengers before the hike.

However, after the fare increase on February 8—where prices surged by nearly 100%—passenger numbers have seen a substantial decline. Adding to the frustration, BMRCL also introduced an additional 5% surcharge during peak hours, making travel even more expensive.

As the debate over public transport affordability continues, many Bengaluru residents are calling for a reassessment of metro fares to ensure that it remains an accessible and efficient mode of transport for all.

