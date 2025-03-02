Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, March 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Bengaluru Commuter Compares Metro And Auto Fares—Viral Post Ignites Debate On Rising Travel Costs

Bengaluru Commuter Compares Metro And Auto Fares—Viral Post Ignites Debate On Rising Travel Costs

A viral post comparing Bengaluru Metro and auto fares has sparked debate on travel costs. Following a fare hike, metro ridership has dropped significantly.

Bengaluru Commuter Compares Metro And Auto Fares—Viral Post Ignites Debate On Rising Travel Costs


A Bengaluru resident recently took to the microblogging platform X to highlight the stark difference between metro and auto fares, triggering a heated debate on the affordability of public transport in the city. In his post, he pointed out that a trip from Malleshwara to Yelachenahalli for three people cost ₹180 by metro, while the same journey by auto amounted to ₹210. The post quickly went viral, drawing strong reactions from social media users.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Social Media Reactions

Many users weighed in on the debate, with mixed opinions on the metro pricing.

One user defended metro fares, stating, “Metro travel avoids traffic jams, so the pricing is fair. But yes, the current rates are a bit high, though not unaffordable.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Another user expressed frustration over overcrowding in metro coaches, commenting, “Considering how packed the metro gets, there’s no space to even stand!”

A third user acknowledged the metro’s comfort but urged for price reductions, saying, “The comfort in the metro is priceless. Still, fares should be lowered to make commuting easier for the common man.”

Adding a humorous twist, another commuter joked about a fare reduction, noting, “Surprisingly, on my route, fares have actually decreased! Indiranagar to Baiyappanahalli was ₹15 earlier, now it’s ₹10.”

Metro Ridership Declines Post Fare Hike

The fare debate comes amid a significant drop in Bengaluru Metro ridership following a steep fare hike by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). According to sources, daily ridership had averaged around 8.5 lakh passengers before the hike.

However, after the fare increase on February 8—where prices surged by nearly 100%—passenger numbers have seen a substantial decline. Adding to the frustration, BMRCL also introduced an additional 5% surcharge during peak hours, making travel even more expensive.

As the debate over public transport affordability continues, many Bengaluru residents are calling for a reassessment of metro fares to ensure that it remains an accessible and efficient mode of transport for all.

ALSO READ: Why Has Karnataka’s Chitra Purushottam Gone Viral? Bold Bride Sparks Debate | Watch

Filed under

bengaluru Bengaluru Metro fare hike Metro vs auto fare Bengaluru

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Uttarakhand Chamoli Avalanche: Death Toll Rises To 7, Search For Missing Worker Continues

Uttarakhand Chamoli Avalanche: Death Toll Rises To 7, Search For Missing Worker Continues

Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Carrying Experiments for NASA Touches Down on the Moon

Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Carrying Experiments for NASA Touches Down on the Moon

UK, France to Work With Ukraine on Peace Plan to Be Presented to US: Keir Starmer

UK, France to Work With Ukraine on Peace Plan to Be Presented to US: Keir...

Watch | Glenn Phillips’ Stunning One-Handed Catch Sends Virat Kohli Packing – IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025

Watch | Glenn Phillips’ Stunning One-Handed Catch Sends Virat Kohli Packing – IND vs NZ...

Israel Cuts Off Humanitarian Supply to Gaza as Hamas Rejects Hostage Deal

Israel Cuts Off Humanitarian Supply to Gaza as Hamas Rejects Hostage Deal

Entertainment

Watch: Katrina Kaif Recorded While Mahakumbh Snan; Raveen Tondon Condemns Viral Video

Watch: Katrina Kaif Recorded While Mahakumbh Snan; Raveen Tondon Condemns Viral Video

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing Away At 66

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard