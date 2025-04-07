Bengaluru Cops Groping In The Dark To Nab Accused Who Molested Women

After the incident came to light on April 6th, the South East division police have increased the frequency of patrolling duties in the area and the neighbourhood

The Bengaluru City Police are groping in the dark to nab the accused miscreant who groped a woman in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Thursday, April 3rd, 2025, while she and her friend were returning to their paying guest accommodation in Sudduguntepalya, South East Bengaluru.

Though the incident has been caught on CCTV camera in the neighbourhood and the jurisdictional Sudduguntepalya police, after registering an FIR on April 6th, found that the CCTV footage of the crime went viral on Social Media and the cops formed five teams to nab the culprit, there are no developments on the police either identifying the miscreant or arresting him sooner.

The city police have identified the victim and her friend and tried to persuade them to lodge a complaint; however, they refused, and the police had to seek the help of a neighbour, Lokesh Gowda, to file a formal complaint.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In his complaint to the police, Gowda alleged that his neighbour, one Ashok Reddy, narrated to him about an incident he stumbled upon while he was going through the CCTV footage from the cameras installed at his building on the 1st cross of Bharathi Layout in Sudduguntepalya. Reddy told Gowda that he heard a distressed scream of a woman around 1:50 am in the wee hours of April 3rd. When he rushed to see what was wrong, he saw two women walking towards their PG building. In the morning, while he went through the CCTV footage, Reddy noticed that the two women were followed by a man up close and all of a sudden, he caught one of the women and groped her. When the victim raised an alarm, the miscreant fled the spot. Reddy downloaded the CCTV footage on his mobile and showed it to his neighbour, Lokesh Gowda. It was then that the video of the crime went viral on social media, with the city police jumping into action suo-motu.

After the incident came to light on April 6th, the South East division police have increased the frequency of patrolling duties in the area and the neighbourhood, while five teams have been dispatched to nab the culprit, whom they are trying to identify by his outfits. The unknown accused has been booked under sections 74, 75, and 78 of the BNS – criminal assault intended to outrage the modesty of a woman and attempt to disrobe her.

Further investigations are underway.

Also Read: Trump Urges To Have Patience As Global Markets Tumble Over Tariffs