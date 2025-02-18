Bengaluru Court Orders PVR Cinemas To Pay ₹1 Lakh Fine For Playing Excessive Ads Before Movies

Bengaluru District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has sided with a cinemagoer who complained about the long, excessive advertisements before the screening of a movie at PVR Cinemas. The commission directed PVR and Inox, which is now merged with PVR, to display the actual start time of movies on tickets and not the time when advertisements begin.

The case, which was filed by Abhishek MR, a consumer from Bengaluru, arose from a screening of the film Sam Bahadur on December 26, 2023. Abhishek had booked three tickets for a 4:05 PM show at PVR Cinemas, expecting the film to start promptly. However, the cinema played nearly 25 minutes of advertisements and trailers, with the movie finally beginning at 4:30 PM. This delay disrupted his evening schedule, leaving him unable to return to work on time as he had planned.

The complaint was filed against PVR Cinemas, Inox, and BookMyShow (operating under Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.), alleging that the prolonged advertisement sessions caused inconvenience and mental anguish. In its ruling, the commission noted that while BookMyShow was not responsible for the issue, both PVR and Inox were guilty of unfair trade practices by subjecting audiences to lengthy ads that extended beyond the scheduled movie time.

The commission, which was led by President M Shobha and members K Anita Shivakumar and Suma Anil Kumar, remarked that time is a valuable resource for everyone, particularly for busy individuals. “In the new era, time is considered as money, and each one’s time is precious. No one has the right to gain benefit out of others’ time and money,” the commission stated, emphasizing that forcing cinemagoers to watch unnecessary advertisements is unjust.

The ruling came with specific directives for the cinema chains:

Cinema tickets must clearly state the actual start time of the movie.

Advertisements must not extend beyond the scheduled start time of the movie.

Additionally, the court ordered PVR and Inox to compensate Abhishek with ₹20,000 for mental distress and inconvenience, and ₹8,000 toward litigation costs. Furthermore, the companies were instructed to pay ₹1 lakh as punitive damages to the consumer welfare fund within 30 days.

Abhishek’s complaint stemmed from the fact that, despite his punctual arrival at the cinema at 4 PM, the scheduled movie start time was delayed by 25 minutes due to commercials. The long advertising segment threw off his plans, as he had anticipated finishing the movie and returning to work by 6:30 PM.

In defense, PVR and Inox argued that they were required to show public service announcements (PSAs) on social issues, as mandated by the government. However, the court clarified that PSAs should not exceed 10 minutes and should be played only before the actual movie start time listed on the ticket.

The commission found that 95% of the advertisements shown during Abhishek’s screening were commercial in nature, with only a small portion being PSAs. It also dismissed PVR’s claim that the ads were beneficial for latecomers delayed by security checks, stating that patrons who arrived on time should not be forced to watch unnecessary commercials.

PVR Cinemas had also accused Abhishek of violating anti-piracy laws by filming the ads. However, the commission rejected this argument, clarifying that Abhishek had only filmed the ads, not the film, in order to highlight an issue faced by many cinemagoers.

Representing Abhishek MR in court was Advocate Anudeep L Jain, while Advocates Anisha Aatresh and Mohumed Sadhiq BA represented PVR/Inox and BookMyShow, respectively.

