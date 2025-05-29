Home
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
  Bengaluru Dance Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl in Car, Incident Triggers Outrage

Bengaluru Dance Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl in Car, Incident Triggers Outrage

A Bengaluru dance teacher was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl in his car in Kadugodi on May 24. He lured her under the guise of explaining dance classes.

Bengaluru Dance Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl in Car, Incident Triggers Outrage


In a shocking case from Bengaluru, police have arrested a 28-year-old dance teacher for allegedly molesting a minor girl inside his car in the city’s Kadugodi area. The incident took place on May 24 and was reported after the girl informed her parents about the traumatic experience.

The accused, Bharathi Kannan, was driving through Kadugodi when he spotted the young girl walking alone on the road. According to police officials, he approached her, introduced himself as a dance teacher, and invited her into his car under the false promise of giving details about dance classes.

Once the girl stepped inside the car, Kannan locked the doors and drove some distance. During this time, he allegedly touched her inappropriately, violating her privacy and dignity, as stated by investigating officers.

After a short while, Kannan dropped the minor back at the same location where he had picked her up. On returning home, the shaken girl narrated the entire ordeal to her parents. The family immediately filed a police complaint, leading to Kannan’s arrest.

Officials at RM Nagar Police Station confirmed the arrest and said that a thorough investigation is underway. Legal action is being taken under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This disturbing incident has raised serious concerns about child safety in public spaces and the misuse of professional identities to gain children’s trust. Citizens and activists have called for strict enforcement of child protection laws and greater awareness among parents and schools.

