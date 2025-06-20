Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > India > Bengaluru Doctor Offloaded From Air India Express Flight After Threatening To Crash Plane

Bengaluru Doctor Offloaded From Air India Express Flight After Threatening To Crash Plane

A Bengaluru-based doctor was offloaded from an Air India Express flight to Surat after allegedly threatening to crash the plane and misbehaving with crew. Police have booked her under aviation safety and public mischief laws.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: June 20, 2025 16:37:53 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In a dramatic episode on an Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Surat, a 36-year-old city doctor was deboarded after reportedly threatening to crash the aircraft and behaving in a disorderly manner with cabin staff. The episode occurred on Tuesday afternoon. This has finally resulted in a written police complaint and several charges under aviation safety legislation.

The accused, Dr Vyas Hiral Mohanbhai, a resident of Yelahanka, allegedly made a scene as soon as she boarded the plane at approximately 2:45 pm.The tensions brewed when Dr Mohanbhai had dropped her bag at the front row and insisted that the cabin crew escort her to her seating position in the 20th row. When crew members asked Vyas why there was missing luggage, she turned aggressive and yelled that she would “crash the plane.”

The cabin crew promptly notified the pilot, who tried to resolve the situation. Even after intervention, Dr Mohanbhai was allegedly not cooperative or willing to be calmed down. In the interest of safety, the crew decided to offload her when the plane was about to depart from Kempegowda International Airport.

A policeman familiar with the case stated:
“Air travel requires composure and cooperation. Here, the passenger’s words and actions generated panic and also constituted a perceived risk to the safety of the flight.”

What are the sections responsible for?

Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) authority  filed a case against the doctor. She has been booked under sections 351(4) (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) and 353(1)(b) (statements constituting public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 3(1)(a) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against the Safety of Civil Aviation Act, which pertains to endangering aircraft safety.

ALSO READ: Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP As ‘Anti-Teacher, Anti-Education’, Warns Of Mass Protests

Tags: air india expressbengaluru doctor
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Remarks on India-ASEAN Trade Agreements Unwarranted, Says Congress
Droupadi Murmu Gets Emotional As Visually Impaired Students Sing Heartfelt Birthday Song

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?