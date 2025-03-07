Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
  Bengaluru Hair Heist: 830 Kg Of Human Hair Worth ₹1 Crore Stolen In Midnight Robbery

Bengaluru Hair Heist: 830 Kg Of Human Hair Worth ₹1 Crore Stolen In Midnight Robbery

Six thieves stole 830 kg of human hair worth ₹1 crore from a Bengaluru godown. Police suspect an inside job as CCTV captures the gang’s midnight heist.

Bengaluru Hair Heist: 830 Kg Of Human Hair Worth ₹1 Crore Stolen In Midnight Robbery


In a bizarre and high-value heist, a gang of six miscreants stole 830 kg of human hair worth nearly ₹1 crore from a godown in Lakshmipura Cross, North Bengaluru. The police have launched an extensive manhunt to track down the culprits involved in the daring burglary.

The theft occurred past midnight on February 28 at a commercial building’s basement, where the godown had recently been relocated from Hebbal. The facility, owned by 73-year-old trader Venkataswamy K, stored 27 bags of processed human hair ready for export.

According to Venkataswamy’s complaint to the Soladevanahalli police, the gang arrived in a Mahindra Bolero SUV and forcibly broke open the shutter using iron rods. They quickly loaded the stolen hair into their vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Eyewitness Mistakes Thieves for Traders

While the robbery was underway, a local resident overheard the gang speaking Telugu and giving instructions to each other. Mistaking them for legitimate traders, he did not suspect anything unusual.

However, a passerby spotted hair scattered on the road, sensed foul play, and promptly alerted the police helpline, sharing the location before leaving the spot.

A Hoysala police patrol team reached the area soon after and found the godown’s shutter half-open. They informed nearby shopkeepers, and Venkataswamy was contacted at 1:50 AM.

“The Godown Was Completely Emptied” – Trader Speaks Out

Upon arrival, Venkataswamy was shocked to find his godown completely looted.

“We had stored over 830 kg of hair, already checked and marked for buyers. The miscreants cleared out everything,” he lamented.

Inside the Lucrative Indian Human Hair Trade

India’s human hair industry is one of the most profitable in the global market, with processed hair used primarily for wig manufacturing.

Venkataswamy supplies hair to a Hyderabad-based businessman who exports it to Burma, where it is further shipped to China—one of the largest buyers of human hair.

In Andhra Pradesh districts like Kadapa and Srikakulam, agents go door-to-door purchasing hair from individuals at ₹1,000–₹2,000 per kg. Traders then collect, process, and resell the hair for international markets, where demand remains high due to India’s high-quality hair at competitive prices.

Was the Hair Heist an Inside Job?

The theft has raised suspicions of an inside job, as Lakshmipura, situated between Hesaraghatta and Yelahanka, is a well-known hub for hair traders.

“Someone familiar with our new godown and stock levels might have orchestrated this,” said Venkataswamy.

CCTV footage from nearby buildings captured images of the suspects and their SUV, but due to poor video quality and an unclear registration number, identifying them remains challenging.

Police Investigation Underway

Authorities have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 305 (theft in a dwelling house, means of transportation, or place of worship) and Section 331 (punishment for house-trespass or housebreaking).

“We are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the culprits,” stated a police official.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are hopeful of making arrests soon.

