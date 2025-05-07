Bengaluru: Hidden Camera Found In Women’s Toilet At Anand Sweets Koramangala, Sparks Outrage

A woman found a hidden camera in Anand Sweets’ washroom in Bengaluru. The staff allegedly tried to silence her. One person confessed. Police are investigating.

A disturbing incident at Anand Sweets & Savouries in Koramangala, Bengaluru, has raised serious concerns about women’s safety and corporate accountability. A woman who visited the restaurant for a hygienic restroom during her period allegedly discovered a hidden phone camera recording her inside the women’s washroom.

The woman noticed something unusual about a gap in the restroom wall. On closer inspection, she found a mobile phone camera hidden behind wooden slats and a fibreglass panel. Alarmed and shaken, she immediately informed the restaurant’s management and asked them to check staff phones.

However, her concerns were brushed aside. Feeling dismissed and unsafe, she contacted the police. The police reviewed CCTV footage and identified a staff member who was later questioned. After hours of interrogation, the staff member confessed to recording her. According to CNN, he tried to emotionally manipulate her by calling her “didi” and mentioning that he had a young daughter. He also claimed to have deleted the footage.

Despite this, the woman found more disturbing images of other women on his phone. She also alleged that the restaurant staff, including the regional director, attempted to silence her. They reportedly downplayed the incident, said the accused was a third-party contractor, and urged her to forgive him.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The woman further claimed that she was emotionally manipulated, not allowed to leave the premises freely, and felt humiliated. She described experiencing panic attacks and sleepless nights following the incident.

Even though she faced societal pressure to “move on” and not press charges, the woman has made it clear that she is determined to seek justice. Her brave stand has sparked broader conversations on victim shaming and the lack of safety for women in public spaces.

In response to the backlash, Anand Sweets released a public statement condemning the act. The company confirmed that they are cooperating with the police and have announced new safety measures. These include the appointment of female restroom attendants, conducting daily restroom inspections, and ensuring complete gender-separated restroom facilities.

This incident has not only shaken public trust but also pushed for a serious rethinking of safety protocols in public and private establishments.

ALSO READ: India Retaliates Against Pakistan: Nine Terror Hubs Targeted In Operation Sindoor