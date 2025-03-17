Bengaluru Hotter Than Delhi & Mumbai! IMD Issues Heatwave Alert For These Karnataka Districts

Bengaluru is hotter than Delhi as Karnataka faces a heatwave. IMD issues warnings for North Interior Karnataka, with Raichur touching 44°C. Govt urges safety measures.

Karnataka is reeling under an intense heatwave, with Bengaluru’s temperature soaring to 35°C, making it hotter than Delhi and on par with Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for North Interior Karnataka from March 15 to 19, cautioning residents to take necessary precautions.

According to the IMD, Delhi’s temperature is expected to reach a maximum of 34°C, while Mumbai will experience 35°C. However, Bengaluru’s unexpected rise in temperature has surprised residents, as the city typically enjoys milder weather compared to these metro cities.

North Karnataka Records Scorching Temperatures

In North Karnataka, the heatwave has been even more severe. Ainapur Hobli village in Kalaburagi registered a staggering 42.8°C in the past 24 hours, making it the hottest place in the state. Meanwhile, Raichur has seen temperatures climbing to 43-44°C, marking one of the highest recorded this season.

IMD forecasts indicate that temperatures in North Interior Karnataka could rise by an additional 2 to 4 degrees Celsius from March 15 to 17, with isolated heatwaves expected on March 18 and 19.

Government Responds to Extreme Heat

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has urged schools, government offices, and citizens to adopt preventive measures. “The government is considering revising work hours for government offices, advising officers to limit outdoor visits in the afternoon. Employees should avoid outdoor activities between 12 PM and 3 PM,” he stated during a visit to Raichur.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) reported that several districts, including Kalaburagi, Bidar, Bagalkote, Raichur, Yadgir, and Vijayapura, exceeded the 40°C mark on Friday. Extreme heat conditions were also observed in Belagavi and Bagalkote.

A breakdown of affected areas includes:

Kalaburagi: 17 locations above 40°C

17 locations above 40°C Bidar & Raichur: 13 locations each above 40°C

13 locations each above 40°C Vijayapura: 10 locations above 40°C

Additionally, places like Tumakuru, Ballari, Gadag, Koppala, Uttara Kannada, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapura, and Mysuru also recorded higher-than-normal temperatures.

Why Is Karnataka So Hot This Year?

IMD experts highlight that isolated regions of North Interior Karnataka are experiencing temperatures 3.1 to 5.0 degrees Celsius above normal. South Interior and Coastal Karnataka are also facing above-average heat, with deviations ranging from 1.6 to 3.0 degrees Celsius.

Safety Measures to Beat the Heat

With the heatwave expected to persist, authorities have advised residents to stay indoors during peak hours, wear light-colored clothing, and stay hydrated. “Drink plenty of water and consume cooling foods to avoid heat-related illnesses. Government hospitals are prepared with necessary facilities,” said Minister Rao.

As temperatures continue to rise, citizens are urged to follow government advisories and take precautions to safeguard their health.

